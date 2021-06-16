AUD/USD sinks to lowest in two months near 0.7620 as USD soars on FOMC projections

By Matías Salord
  • US dollar jumps across the board after the FOMC statement.
  • AUD/USD could post the lowest daily close in two months.

The AUD/USD pair tumbled from 0.7705 to 0.7623, in a few minutes following the release of the FOMC statement and projections that triggered a rally of the US dollar across the board.

The Federal Reserve as expected, kept interest rates and the QE program unchanged. The statement was little changed from the previous meeting. The FOMC staff projections now show more rate hikes likely for 2023 compared to March.

In a few minutes, Powell will read a statement and then will answers questions. So volatility across financial markets will likely remain at extreme levels. So far, the immediate reaction to the statement has been of a rally of the dollar, a decline in metals, and in equity prices.

The DXY hits levels above 91.00 for the first time in a month. The dollar also soared versus emerging market currencies. Ahead of Powell, AUD/USD trades around 0.7635/45, sharply lower for the day. The next strong support is located at 0.7585.

On Thursday, during the Asian session, Australia’s May employment report will be released. Consensus point to a net increase of 30K in jobs and the unemployment rate to remain at 5.5%.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7706
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.7688
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7733
Daily SMA50 0.7737
Daily SMA100 0.7727
Daily SMA200 0.755
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7717
Previous Daily Low 0.7673
Previous Weekly High 0.7794
Previous Weekly Low 0.7687
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7668
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7649
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7712
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7737
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7756

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

