AUD/USD: sell rallies through 0.7500? - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that AUD is stabilizing in a general sense, having spent much of Q4 on the defensive against a generally stronger USD.

Key Quotes:

"Firmer commodity prices are supportive on the day. However, we think that tightening global USD liquidity represents a risk for DM and EM higher yielders (see here for our analysis) and we do not exclude the risk of further easing from the RBA in the next few months at this point. Q4 price action was negative for the AUD and we expect selling pressure to resume on gains back through 0.75."