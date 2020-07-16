AUD/USD rises back to the 0.7000 area as the US dollar loses momentum

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Aussie erases losses but remains limited around 0.7000.
  • Greenback posts mixed results on a limited session for financial markets.

The AUSD/USD pair bounced from 0.6970 and climbed to 0.7011 but again is having difficulties extending the move higher. As of writing, it is hovering around 0.7000, flat for the day.

The rebound in AUD/USD took place amid a pullback of the US dollar across the board. Economic data from the US came in mixed, with a positive surprise from June retail sales that was mostly ignored by market participants. In Wall Street, equity prices are mostly in red but off lows.

Earlier on Thursday, the Australian employment report showed better-than-expected numbers with a change in employment of 211K.  “On balance the overall report for June was better than expected but taking the gloss off somewhat is the upward revision to the unemployed in May, from 227k to 264k. If we are to see a further improvement in the labour market, the employment to population ratio needs to rise, the recovery has been mild, until then many will remain dislocated from the labour market”, explained analysts at TD Securities.

Still unable to run above 0.7000

The outlook remains positive from a technical perspective but AUD/USD needs to post a daily close clearly above 0.7015 in order to clear the way to more gains. The next strong resistance above is seen at 0.7060. The aussie continues to trade near and for moments above 0.7000 but it continues to be unable to make a run higher.

On the flip side, the immediate short-term support is seen at 0.6975 and the key level is 0.6920. A slide under 0.6920, would open the doors for a potential move to 0.6800.

Technical levels

 

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7009
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.7008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6922
Daily SMA50 0.6791
Daily SMA100 0.6539
Daily SMA200 0.668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7038
Previous Daily Low 0.697
Previous Weekly High 0.7001
Previous Weekly Low 0.6922
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6996
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7074
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7109

 

 

AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000

AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000

The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400

EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400

The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.

Gold News

BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack

BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack

Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...

Read more

Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels

Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels

WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger. 

Oil News

