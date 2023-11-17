- AUD/USD experienced a notable uptick, gaining 0.67% in the New York session and heading towards a weekly increase of over 2.30%.
- Despite Federal Reserve officials resisting the idea of rate cuts in 2024, market futures are pricing in a potential easing of 100 basis points by December next year.
- Upcoming week will see key data releases from the US, including Existing Home Sales, FOMC minutes, and PMIs.
- Australia’s calendar will feature speeches from RBA Governor Michele Bullock and the latest RBA meeting minutes.
The AUD/USD prints gains of 0.66% in late trading during the New York session, set to print weekly gains of more than 2.30%, and trades back above the 0.6500 figure, posting daily gains of 0.67%.
Aussie Dollar underpinned by soft US economic data, speculations grow Fed reached peak rates
During the week, the AUD/USD traveled from around weekly lows of 0.6350s, but softer than expected inflation data from the United States (US), sponsored a leg-up on Tuesday of more than 2%. US CPI rose by 3.2% YoY, less than expected, followed by Wednesday’s PPI drop of -0.5% MoM.
Additional data is painting a soft-landing environment in the US, after Retail Sales disappointed investors, and came at -0.1%, better than the -0.3% contraction, but below September’s 0.9% advance. That, along with weaker jobs data, witnessed unemployment claims hitting a three-month high on Thursday, reassured investors the US Federal Reserve (Fed) had finished its tightening cycle.
However, most Fed officials pushed back against rate cut estimates for 2024, but interest rate futures see traders pricing 100 bps of easing toward December of the next year.
On the Australia front, Business conditions improved though leading indicators dipped. Although the Wage Price Index rose as expected by 1.3%, data suggest the creation of just 17K full employments suggests the labor market is not as strong as expected.
In the next week, the US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales, FOMC last meeting minutes, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, and PMIs. On the Australia front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock would cross wires on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with the release of the latest meeting minutes, which could shed some light on the Aussie economy.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.651
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|0.6466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6397
|Daily SMA50
|0.6394
|Daily SMA100
|0.649
|Daily SMA200
|0.6596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6523
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6499
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6382
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6544
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to daily gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD is up on Friday, trading near the 1.0900 area. The US Dollar received support during the American session from higher Treasury yields and mixed market sentiment. The pair is on its way to the highest weekly close since August.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.2450
The rebound of the Pound from 1.2375 encountered resistance below 1.2450. GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2430 as the DXY stabilizes helped by higher Treasury yields. The pair has gained almost 200 pips from its level a week ago.
Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000
Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense.
Palantir Stock Forecast: PLTR hits two-year high on Friday
Palantir (PLTR) stock rose above $20.24 – the high from August 1 – on Friday as the artificial intelligence (AI) company attempts to finish off its third straight week of gains. This is the highest level that PLTR stock has traded at since November 2021.