AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7250 on cautiously optimistic RBA, US PMI eyed

- AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low as RBA sounds cautiously optimistic.
- RBA matches wide market expectations of keeping the benchmark rate, bond purchases intact.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid China woes, anxiety over US stimulus, debt ceiling extension.
- US ISM Services PMI, final reading of Markit activity numbers for August eyed for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD takes offers towards the intraday low of 0.7261, down 0.23% on a day, after an initial inaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy announcement on early Tuesday.
Although the RBA kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10%, also keeping the weekly bond purchase at $4.00 billion, the rate statement raised doubts over the Aussie economic expansion due to the pandemic-led local lockdowns.
Read: RBA: Setback to the economic expansion in Australia is expected to be only temporary
Earlier in the day, Australia Trade Balance improved for August but the Imports and Exports dropped for the stated month. Also on the negative side was the ANZ Job Advertisement for September that dropped below prior and market forecast to -2.7%.
Other than the RBA’s cautious optimism and mixed data, published earlier in Asia, AUD/USD tracks sluggish mood in the market to remain depressed due to its risk barometer status.
Although the global markets are yet to overcome the fears of Evergrande default, the line of Chinese real estate firms that may roil the financials seems to be longer. Earlier in the day, Bloomberg conveyed the news of Fantasia Holdings Group’s missed debt payment. Following that, global rating giant Fitch downgraded a Beijing-based property developer Sinic.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden’s readiness to trim the Democratic demand on infrastructure spending initially favored market sentiment in Asia. However, concerns that the Republicans will reject the move weighed on the risk appetite of late. It should be noted that Biden previously cited fears of crossing the October 18 deadline without any deals while blaming the Republicans.
Additionally, a jump in Australia’s total covid infections to the highest since September 30, 2,406 at the latest, also weighs on the AUD/USD prices.
It’s worth noting that Japan’s fresh PM Fumio Kishida hints at joining the US in taming China’s rush for power in Taiwan, which in turn drown the risk appetite and challenges the AUD/USD prices.
Also portraying the market’s indecision is the lackluster moves of the US stock futures and the Treasury yields. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds towards 94.00 and weighs on the commodities, as well as Antipodeans.
Having witnessed an initial reaction to the RBA decision, actually inaction, the AUD/USD traders will follow back to the risk catalysts for short-term direction. Among them, China and US politics should be in the spotlight. Additionally, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and final reading of Markit PMI for September will also be important to watch for further clarity.
Read: US September ISM Services PMI Preview: Eyes on inflation and employment details
Technical analysis
AUD/USD struggles between the previous resistance line from early September and a two-week-old horizontal hurdle, respectively around 0.7260 and 0.7330. Given the quote’s repeated failures to cross the 200-SMA surrounding the 0.7300 threshold, odds of breaking the resistance-turned-support of 0.7260, followed by a south-run targeting September’s low near 0.7170, can’t be ruled out.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7274
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7291
|Daily SMA50
|0.7313
|Daily SMA100
|0.7449
|Daily SMA200
|0.7587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7319
|Previous Daily Low
|0.725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.717
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7214
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
