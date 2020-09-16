AUD/USD retreats to 0.7320 as DXY rebounds above 93.00

- AUD/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum in American session.
- US Dollar Index recovers above 93.00 ahead of Fed announcements.
- Retail Sales in US rose less than expected in August.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level in more than 10 days at 0.7344 on Wednesday but lost its traction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.2% on the day at 0.7316.
DXY climbs above 93.00 ahead of FOMC event
After spending the majority of the day in the negative territory near 92.80, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a rebound in the last hour and turned positive on the day above 93.00. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales in August rose by 0.6% and the NAHB Housing Market Index improved from 78 to 83 in September.
Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for the Federal Reserve's policy announcements and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.03% on the day at 93.10.
Previewing this event, “if the Fed refrains from optimism on a return to growth, it means lower rates for longer, something that markets would cheer," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "On the other hand, investors may become more concerned about the bumpy road ahead. US equities – and especially high-flying tech-stocks – have suffered a downtrend correction, that may have yet to reach the bottom.”
A negative reaction in Wall Street could help the greenback gather further strength against its rivals through safe-haven flows and weigh on AUD/USD.
On Thursday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the August labour market report.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.7302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7265
|Daily SMA50
|0.717
|Daily SMA100
|0.695
|Daily SMA200
|0.6762
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7344
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7296
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.