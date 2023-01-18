- After bad US data, AUD/USD reversed its course and dived below 0.7000.
- Federal Reserve officials pushed back against interest rates peaking below 5%.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: FAilres at 0.7000, exacerbated the fall toward 0.6960s.
AUD/USD erases its earlier gains after hitting a multi-month high at 0.7063, plunges below 0.7000, and turning down in the day by 0.27%. Risk appetite deteriorated amidst the lack of catalyst, though US data showed the economy is decelerating, which could have been the reason for sentiment shifting sour. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6961.
US economic indicators were worse than expected but bolstered the USD
Wall Street is registering losses between 0.77% and 1.21%. Retail Sales for December in the United States (US) were reported by the Commerce Department, with figures shrinking by 1.1% MoM, more than the 0.8% contraction estimated and worst than November’s downward revision to 1%. On an annual basis, sales were unchanged at 6%.
At the same time, the Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December plunged to -0.5% MoM, smashing estimates of 0.1%. Year-over-year figures rose by 6.2%, beneath forecasts of 6.8%, while core PPI advanced 5.5%, vs. 5.7% estimates.
Aside from that, the Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production in the US decreased -0.7% in December and -1.7% in Q4. Additionally, US manufacturing output fell -1.3% last month, albeit November’s data was downward revised -1.3%.
Elsewhere a slew of Federal Reserve officials, led by the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, crossed wires. Bullard said policymakers should get “as quickly” as they can rate above 5%. Echoing some of his comments, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester said that rates need to rise “a little bit” above 5%, emphasizing that it would be needed according to her projections.
After those remarks, the AUD/USD reversed its course after trading above the 0.7000 mark. No catalyst spurred the market’s reaction, only hawkish comments by Fed officials, which had been repeated since the beginning of the year.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD daily chart is forming an inverted hammer, which, if it closes below Tuesday’s open of 0.697, would exacerbate a deeper pullback, with the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6863 as the first support. AUD/USD price action achieved successive series of higher highs, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) failed to crack its previous peak. So, a negative divergence between price action and the RSI could pave the way for further downside.
The AUD/USD key support levels would be the January 17 low of 0.6929, followed by the January 12 daily low of 0.6869, ahead of the abovementioned 20-day EMA at 0.6863.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6823
|Daily SMA50
|0.6758
|Daily SMA100
|0.6637
|Daily SMA200
|0.6827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6997
|Previous Daily Low
|0.693
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and pierces 1.0800
The US Dollar changed course with Wall Street’s opening. Fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback despite depressed Treasury yields. The US Producer Price Index rose at an annual pace of 6.2% in December, contracting from the previous 7.3%, while Retail Sales fell 1.1% in December
GBP/USD retains gains but eased towards 1.2350
GBP/USD remains up for the day, trading at around 1.2350. Renewed US Dollar demand pushed the pair away from an intraday high of 1.2435, its highest in a month. The UK annualized Consumer Prices Index came in at 10.5% in December easing from 10.7% in November.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price withstands market turmoil as rally pauses
Bitcoin (BTC) price is on a very technical path or trajectory on its venture toward $21,969 as each time either a cap or support got tested to the tick before the rally continued the next day.
AMC Entertainment Stock News and Forecast: AMC gears up for another advance on lower inflation
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is roaring ahead on Wednesday, a day after CEO Adam Aron's cinema chain trounced the indices by closing up 20% at $6.07.