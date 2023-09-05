AUD/USD hits fresh 10-month low as investors see RBA done with hiking rates

- AUD/USD prints a fresh 10-month low due to the resilient US Dollar.
- A power-pack action is expected in equities as the US markets will open after an extended weekend.
- IMF Gopinath warned that external conditions had become more challenging for emerging markets due to tightening financial conditions.
The AUD/USD pair refreshes a 10-month low near 0.6360 ahead of the New York opening session. The Aussie asset witnessed an immense sell-off after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.10%. RBA policymakers kept doors open for further policy tightening and warned that inflation is still too high and will remain so for some time.
The S&P500 is expected to open on a negative note, considering bearish cues from overnight futures. A power-pack action is expected in US equities as US markets will open after an extended weekend. On Monday, US markets were closed on account of Labor Day. The market tone is negative as investors worry about global growth knowing that western central banks will keep interest rates higher for a longer period.
IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath warned that external conditions had become more challenging for emerging markets due to rising geopolitical fragmentation, tightening financial conditions, and the growing costs of climate change.
Global market mood turned bearish after the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August dropped significantly to 51.8 vs. the former release of 54.1.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces nominal selling pressure after printing a fresh five-month high near 104.84 as global economic activities remain downbeat, facing pressure of aggressive policy tightening by central banks.
Going forward, the US Dollar will dance to the tune of the ISM Services PMI for August. The PMI data is expected to remain broadly unchanged at 52.7.
For further action in the Australian Dollar, investors will keenly watch the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. As per expectations, the Australian economy grew at a 0.3% pace vs. a 0.2% pace, being recorded for Q1. On an annualized basis, the Australian GDP is seen expanding at a slower pace of 1.7% vs. the former pace of 2.3%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6374
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.36
|Today daily open
|0.6462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6459
|Daily SMA50
|0.6602
|Daily SMA100
|0.6641
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6445
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6515
