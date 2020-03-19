AUD/USD remains on the back foot below 0.5600 after RBA’s Lowe

- AUD/USD softens as the central bank leased spoke after the rate cut, QE.
- RBA announced 25 basis points rate cut, QE following the upbeat Aussie jobs report.
- Markets remain volatile amid the global rush to combat the deadly virus.
- US data can offer intermediate moves while COVID-19 headlines, stimulus from the Trump administration will be the key.
AUD/USD trims the post-RBA recovery gains to 0.5565, down 3.6% after Governor Philip Lowe said the bank is already doing what is necessary ahead of the European session on Thursday.
Read: RBA’s Lowe: Doing all that we can to lower funding costs in Australia and support the supply of credit to business
While RBA’s rate cut and bond purchases helped the Aussie to recover from fresh 11-year low, the Aussie PM Morrison showed readiness that the government will announce further measures to combat the virus in the coming days. The national leader also signaled the travel ban to non-Australian, non-residents.
Earlier during the day, ECB announced a multibillion Euro package while the Fed also offered details of Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF) to facilitate lending to financial institutions secured by high-quality assets purchased by those institutions from money market mutual funds.
Given the current rush to safeguard against the disease, the US dollar remains as the market favorite, mainly due to its reserve currency status. On the other hand, the moves offer volatile trading sessions amid downbeat performances of the Asian stocks.
Following the Asian action session, investors will pay attention to the US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and weekly Jobless Claims for intermediate clues. Though, major attention will be given to the coronavirus updates and the much-awaited US stimulus, likely worth $1.3 trillion as per the latest news.
Technical Analysis
The last few candles on the hourly chart portray the sellers’ exhaustion, which in turn could escalate the recovery moves towards the immediate resistance line near 0.5750. However, the bears are less likely to relinquish control unless AUD/USD prices cross the falling trend line from 2010, at 0.5915 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5587
|Today Daily Change
|-187 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.24%
|Today daily open
|0.5774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6648
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand
EUR/USD remains on the offer amid dollar rally. The greenback is drawing bids on global funding stress. Recession fears and ECB's QE program will likely keep the single currency under pressure.
AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700
The recovery momentum regains traction following the RBA Governor's Lowe comments, as AUD/USD rises back to 0.5700. RBA announced a 25 bps rate cut and QE program following the upbeat Aussie jobs report.
GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues
GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday. Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable. The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.