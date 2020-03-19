Speaking at the post-monetary policy meeting press conference on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe said that they are doing all that we can to lower funding costs in Australia and support the supply of credit to business, adding that they will maintain the current setting of interest rates until a strong recovery is in place.
Additional quotes
Living in extraordinary times.
Term funding scheme and three-year yield target are both significant policy developments that would not have been under consideration in normal times.
Both carry financial and other risks for the reserve bank.
Both represent significant interventions by the bank in Australia’s financial markets.
Doing all that we can to lower funding costs in Australia and support the supply of credit to business.
Board expects the cash rate will remain at its current level for some years, but not forever.
Bond purchases will be in the secondary market and we will not be purchasing bonds directly from the government.
Our intention is to purchase bonds of different maturities.
Prepared to buy semi-government securities to achieve the target.
Not seeking to have the three-year yield identically at 25 basis points each and every day.
Emphasis is not on bond quantities, we are not setting objectives for the quantity and timing of bonds that we will buy.
Not able to provide updated set of economic forecasts, the situation is just too fluid.
Expect a major hit to economic activity and incomes in Australia that will last for a number of months.
We are also expecting significant job losses.
We are expecting a recovery once the virus is contained.
Every extra dollar lent to large business, lenders will have access to an additional dollar of funding from the reserve bank.
For every extra dollar of loans to small and medium-sized businesses they will have access to an additional five dollars.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand
EUR/USD remains on the offer amid dollar rally. The greenback is drawing bids on global funding stress. Recession fears and ECB's QE program will likely keep the single currency under pressure.
AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700
The recovery momentum regains traction following the RBA Governor's Lowe comments, as AUD/USD rises back to 0.5700. RBA announced a 25 bps rate cut and QE program following the upbeat Aussie jobs report.
GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues
GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday. Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable. The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.