AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6200, lowest since October 2022 ahead of US NFP

AUD/USD struggles to register any meaningful recovery and hangs near multi-year trough.

The Fed’s hawkish shift keeps the US bond yields elevated and lends support to the USD.

US-China trade war fears and bets for an early RBA rate cut further weigh on the Aussie.

Bearish traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US NFP report.

The AUD/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move through the first half of the European session on Friday and remains close to its lowest level since October 2022 touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just below the 0.6200 mark and seem vulnerable to prolonging a well-established downtrend witnessed over the past three months or so amid a bullish US Dollar (USD).

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands firm near a two-year peak in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish shift. In fact, the US central bank projected only two quarter-point rate cuts in 2025 amid still elevated inflation in the world's largest economy. Adding to this, the Minutes of the December FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers viewed labor market conditions as gradually easing and were in favor of slowing the pace of rate cuts on the back of stalling progress on inflation.

The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with geopolitical risks and concerns about US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans, drive some haven flows towards the buck. The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, is undermined by rising bets for an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as early as next month, bolstered by a drop in Australia's core inflation. Apart from this, China's economic woes suggest that the path of least resistance for the Aussie is to the downside.

Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report later during the North American session. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into oversold territory and holding back bears from placing fresh bets around the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.