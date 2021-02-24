AUD/USD: Refreshes three-year high to inch closer to 0.8000 amid broad risk-on mood

- AUD/USD rises to fresh high since February 2018, up for sixth day.
- Market sentiment buoyed as Fed policymakers reject reflation fears by closing doors to abrupt policy change.
- Wall Street cheers easy money, US dollar drops.
- Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure decorates calendar, risk signals are the key.
AUD/USD marks another push to grab the 0.8000 threshold by rising to the fresh highs in 36 months, currently around 0.7970, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The aussie pair followed upbeat sentiment while cheering the central bankers’ firm support to the easy money policy and rejecting the reflation fears.
Fed turns down fears of policy tightening…
By firmly supporting the current monetary policy, also turning down abrupt moves without enough prior notice and confirmation from data, Fed policymakers managed to renew market optimism. Not only Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his bearish bias but Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Fed Governor Lael Brainard also backed the move that pushed back chatters over monetary policy tightening.
This helped equities and bond yields to rally while the US dollar index (DXY) snapped Tuesday’s corrective pullback by the end of Wednesday’s North American trading. Also portraying the risk-on mood could be the rally in commodities.
Furthermore, news that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have 94% effectiveness after two doses, per Reuters, adds to the market optimism.
Looking forward, AUD/USD traders will have to take clues from the risk catalysts as scheduled economic data needs to be extremely different, due to its second-tier character, to wobble the pair.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking below the highs marked during October 2017 and March 2018, around 0.7900, AUD/USD is less likely to probe the rally towards the 0.8000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7966
|Today Daily Change
|52 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66%
|Today daily open
|0.7914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7727
|Daily SMA50
|0.7701
|Daily SMA100
|0.7481
|Daily SMA200
|0.7267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7936
|Previous Daily Low
|0.788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7878
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Refreshes three-year high to inch closer to 0.8000 amid broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD rises to fresh high since February 2018, up for sixth day. Market sentiment buoyed as Fed policymakers reject reflation fears by closing doors to abrupt policy change. Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure decorates calendar, risk signals are the key.
USD/JPY flirts with 106.00, could challenge the year’s high
US Treasury yields hit fresh one-year highs as stocks rally, pushing USD/JPY back to the 106.00 region. Next relevant resistance at 106.22, February’s high.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
Gold: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
The price structure is still too neutral until the resistance at the bullish M-formation's neckline proves resilient because. On the next test, the price can easily move higher.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).