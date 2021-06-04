AUD/USD refreshes session tops on mixed US NFP report, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD built on its steady intraday ascent and refreshed daily tops after the US jobs report.
- The headline NFP missed expectations, though was offset by a fall in the unemployment rate.
- A muted reaction in the US bond market helped limit the USD losses and capped the major.
The AUD/USD pair added to its modest intraday gains and refreshed daily tops in reaction to mixed US jobs data. The pair was last seen trading with gains of nearly 0.50% for the day, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.7700 mark.
Following the previous day’s slump, the pair managed to attract some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week and has now bounce nearly 60 pips from the daily swing lows to the 0.7645 area. The intraday uptick picked up pace during the early North American session following the release of the US monthly employment details.
The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 559K new jobs in May, falling short of consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 650K. The negative print, to some extent, was offset by a slight upward revision of the previous month’s reading to 278K from 266K reported earlier. Adding to this, the unemployment rate edged lower to 5.8% from 6.1% in April.
The mixed report did little to reinforce expectations that stronger economic data might force the Fed to begin tapering its bond-purchase program. This was evident from the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the AUD/USD pair to build on its intraday positive move.
That said, a rather muted reaction in the US fixed income market held investors from placing aggressive USD bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the uptick is seen as a selling opportunity at higher levels.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7663
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7757
|Daily SMA50
|0.7721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7797
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading just above 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. Nonfarm Payrolls increases only 559K.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.4. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.4. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.