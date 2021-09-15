- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, extending the heaviest daily fall in a week.
- China Industrial Production eased to 5.3%, Retail Sales weakened to 2.5% YoY in August.
- Risk appetite dwindles amid confusion over Fed tapering despite softer US inflation.
- Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence recovered for September, second-tier US data, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD bears remain in controls, down 0.22% while taking offers around 0.7300, after the key data from the biggest customer China adds to the traders’ pessimism during early Wednesday. Also challenging the pair buyers are the recently higher covid numbers in Australia and the recovery moves of the US Treasury yields.
China Industrial Production growth slowed down to 5.3% YoY versus 5.8% forecast and 6.4% prior. The Retail Sales data also followed the tunes and dropped to 2.5% from 8.5% previous readings, compared to 7.0% market consensus.
Read: China Retail Sales misses the mark by a mile, 2.5% vs 7% expected
Earlier in the day, Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence for September rose beyond -4.4% to +2.0%. Also, China’s House Price Index for August eased to 4.2% from 4.6%.
In addition to the mixed data, US Treasury yields’ rebound, amid the doubts over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move also weigh on the AUD/USD prices due to its risk barometer status. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped the most in a month on Tuesday, before recently recovering to 1.29%.
Markets turned risk-off during Tuesday even after the US inflation figures came in softer for August. The US CPI dropped the most since January on monthly basis to 0.3% versus 0.4% expected and 0.5% prior. The CPI ex Food & Energy also dropped below 0.3% expected and previous readings to 0.1% during August, marking the biggest fall in six months. Fed’s readiness to accept a bit higher inflation figures, terming it ‘transitory’, seems to be at the test with almost double YoY figures than the US central bank’s previous target range of near 2.0%.
In addition to the re-think over the Fed tapering, covid woes and geopolitical tensions also weigh on the market sentiment, underpinning the safe-haven demand of the US Treasury bonds, which in turn weigh on its yields.
Total coronavirus infections in Australia rose by 1,685 on Tuesday versus 1,606 the previous day. The ABC News also quotes the chatters surrounding the COVID-19 travel permits in Victoria to weigh on the Aussie pair. Furthermore, the hurricanes in the US and political tension in Canada and the Middle East, not to forget the latest Sino-American rift over Taiwan, favor the AUD/USD sellers by weighing on the risk appetite and underpinning the US dollar.
Above all, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) fears of covid and its economic impacts, portrayed by Governor Philip Lowe the previous day, also drag the AUD/USD prices.
AUD/USD will keep their eyes on the more clues to confirm the next week’s tapering from the Fed for fresh impulse ahead of tomorrow’s Aussie jobs report. The same highlights Thursday’s Retail Sales and Friday’s Michigan Consumer Confidence. For today, risk catalysts and the US Industrial Production for August, expected to ease from 0.9% to 0.5%, could offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 50-DMA surrounding 0.7355 keeps AUD/USD sellers directed the 0.7300 round figure before challenging the key support of surrounding 0.7225 that comprises 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s south-run from June 25 to August 20.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7313
|Daily SMA50
|0.7355
|Daily SMA100
|0.7521
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
