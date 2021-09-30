- AUD/USD edges higher despite dismal market sentiment.
- Quarter-end flows, portfolio reshuffling, and US political uncertainties dampen the market sentiment.
- The US Dollar Index struggles to hold to Wednesday’s gains.
The AUD/USD is recovering from Wednesday’s losses trading at 0.7221, advancing 0.66% in the day at the time of writing. Quarter and month-end flows, portfolio reshuffling, and US political uncertainties related to the debt ceiling and the spending bill dampened the market sentiment.
The US Dollar Index is steady
Major US stocks are recording losses, except for the technologic Nasdaq Composite, which is up barely up 0.03%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against six currencies, is steady at 94.33, barely down 0.03%.
During the Asian session, good Australian economic data hit the wires. Building permits rose 6.8% for August on a monthly basis, while Private Sector Credit expanded 0.6% MoM. Additionally, coronavirus woes fade as the New South Wales Premier announced that it will ease restrictions on vaccinated people, lifting the Australian dollar spirits.
Across the pond, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 24 increased by 362K, 27K more than expected. Further, the 4-week moving average rose to 340K from 335.75K.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released that the US economy in the third quarter increased by 6.7%, more than the 6.6% expected.
On Friday, the Australian economic docket will feature the Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes, both reports related to August figures. On the US front, Personal Consumption Expenditures and Personal Income for August will be revealed at 12:30GMT.
Later, the Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI’s could provide clues regarding production. Further, the UoM Consumer Sentiment will be disclosed.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The AUD/USD is trading well below the daily moving averages, confirming the downtrend. Price action for the day has been tilted to the upside; however, a daily close above 0.7240 could ease downward pressure. In case of that outcome, the buyers would need to push the pair at least to the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7313 to regain control.
On the flip side, to resume the downtrend, sellers will need a daily close below 0.7200. In a break of the latter, the first support would be the September 29 low at 0.7169, followed by the 2021 low at 0.7105.
The Relative Strength Index is at 42, slightly up, suggesting that exhaustion to the downside is easing, opening the door for another leg-down.
ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7221
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.7174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7318
|Daily SMA50
|0.732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7465
|Daily SMA200
|0.7592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.717
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 2021 lows on dollar strength as Powell speaks
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows. Fed Chair Powell said that he expects some relief in inflation in the first half of 2022. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
Gold retreating from critical resistance level, still bullish
Supply chain concerns and fears of higher inflation undermined the market’s sentiment. Stocks are once again in free-fall, government bond yields holding ground. XAU/USD reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide before paring gains.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?