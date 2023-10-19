AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6300 as US Dollar corrects sharply ahead of Powell’s speech

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • AUD/USD finds support near 0.6300 amid correction in the US Dollar.
  • Investors seem mixed about guidance from Fed Powell on interest rates.
  • The Australian Dollar faced selling pressure as labor demand remained weak in September.

The AUD/USD pair discovers the buyer’s interest near the round-level support of 0.6300. The Aussie asst rebounds as the US Dollar faces a sell-off ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops sharply to near 106.30.

Investors seem mixed about whether Fed Powell will choose a hawkish guidance due to robust labor market conditions, strong consumer spending and reviving factory activities or will support neutral interest rates due to rising US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields have risen to near 4.94%.

The S&P500 struggles to hold gains generated at open as the broader market sentiment is cautious due to escalating Israel-Palestine conflicts. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said ‘loud and clear’ that the US stands with Israel and is ready to deliver whatever the nation needs to defend itself against the Hamas military.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar faced pressure early Thursday after mixed Employment data. Recruitment of a mere 6.7K individuals in September indicates that labor demand was weak. Economists forecasted fresh additions of 20K, which were significantly lower than the August reading of 63.3K. While the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.6%, against the estimates and the former release of 3.7%.

Going forward, the Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which will be announced on Friday. Being a proxy to China’s economy, a dovish decision would strengthen the Australian Dollar.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6322
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6377
Daily SMA50 0.6413
Daily SMA100 0.6558
Daily SMA200 0.666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6393
Previous Daily Low 0.6328
Previous Weekly High 0.6445
Previous Weekly Low 0.6286
Previous Monthly High 0.6522
Previous Monthly Low 0.6332
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6353
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6368
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6287
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6247
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6377
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6418
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6442

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0550 ahead of Powell speech

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0550 ahead of Powell speech

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following mixed macroeconomic data releases and helps the pair push higher ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as USD loses strength

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as USD loses strength

GBP/USD recovered toward 1.2150 and erased its daily losses after falling below 1.2100 earlier in the day. Renewed US Dollar weakness amid retreating bond yields helps the pair hold its ground as focus shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's speech.

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to modest gains above $1,950 ahead of Powell

Gold clings to modest gains above $1,950 ahead of Powell

Gold fluctuates above $1,950 and clings to modest daily gains in the second half of the day on Thursday. Ahead of Chairman Powell's speech, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from the multi-year high it set near 5% and allowed XAU/USD to find support. 

Gold News

Solana vs. Ethereum: Renewed debate erupts over efficiency, development and scalability

Solana vs. Ethereum: Renewed debate erupts over efficiency, development and scalability

Crypto developer who goes by the alias Ichigo on X, who is associated with Solana-based Helius Labs, has ignited another comparison between Ethereum and its smart chain competitor Solana.

Read more

Risk sentiment remains sour

Risk sentiment remains sour

Fed Powell will discuss economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York today. With the FOMC's blackout period starting on Saturday, this will be a key opportunity to guide the market ahead of the November meeting.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures