AUD/USD rebound pauses around 0.7150 with eyes on China inflation, Fed Minutes

- AUD/USD grinds higher after snapping three-day downtrend, bouncing off one-week low.
- Market sentiment improved on easing fears of Russian invasion.
- RBA Minutes conveyed policymakers’ caution while Aussie Treasury Secretary signaled tapering of fiscal support, US data came in mixed.
- China CPI, US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes are the key data/events, risk catalysts are also important for clear direction.
AUD/USD treads water around mid-0.7100s during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Asia, after staging a notable rebound from a one-week low.
Having extended the risk-off during early Tuesday, amid escalating fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Aussie pair portrayed the recovery in market sentiment the previous day. The reason could be linked to headlines suggesting the retreat of some Russian troops from borders.
However, comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden keep the geopolitical risk on the table and challenge the market’s optimism, despite getting lesser attention. That said, Russia’s Putin conveyed dissatisfaction with how negations are going over Ukraine’s NATO membership while US President Biden said, “Russian attack on Ukraine still very much a possibility.”
Elsewhere, RBA Minutes showed the policymakers’ hesitance in respecting the rate-hike concerns by citing the hopes of delay in economic recovery due to the covid. It should be noted that Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy testified before the Australian parliament's Senate estimates committee and signaled tapering of fiscal support out of covid while saying, “Fiscal policy support has to be cut back, which will allow monetary policy to get back to more normal.” However, the diplomat also mentioned, “Premature tightening could prevent hitting full employment.”
On the other hand, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data showed a hot factory-gate inflation figure supporting the Fed’s rate-hike concerns. That said, the PPI rose past 9.1% YoY expectations to 9.7%, versus upwardly revised 9.8% prior, in January whereas the Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy, also known as Core PPI, rallied to 8.3% versus 7.9% market consensus. Additionally, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index eased below 12.15 forecasts to 3.1, compared to -0.7 previous readouts.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 4.7 basis points (bps) to 2.043% whereas the Wall Street benchmarks also closed positive by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Moving on, AUD/USD traders will pay close attention to China’s headline inflation data for January, namely Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), for immediate direction. Forecasts suggest the CPI will ease to 1.0% YoY from 1.5% whereas the PPI may drop to 9.5% versus 10.3% previous reading. Should the data matches downbeat expectations, AUD/USD may have a reason to consolidate recent gains. Though, major attention will be given to January Retail Sales from the US and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes amid chatters of a 0.50% rate lift in March.
Read: FOMC Minutes Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Doves set for a comeback after hawkish meeting
Technical analysis
AUD/USD poses a recovery from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January 13-28 downturn, around 0.7100, with firmer MACD signals and steady RSI line signaling further advances.
However, the Aussie pair remains below the previous support line from January 28, suggesting the need for a 0.7185 break for the buyer’s conviction. Also acting as an immediate upside hurdle is the convergence of the 50-DMA and a descending trend line from January 20, close to 0.7170.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7152
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42%
|Today daily open
|0.7122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7132
|Daily SMA50
|0.7171
|Daily SMA100
|0.7246
|Daily SMA200
|0.7361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7086
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 61.8% golden ratio, but bears are in the slipstream
EUR/USD bulls stay in control and target a deeper correction for the day ahead. The 61.8% ratio is within reach, but Russia remains a threat and the bulls are not out of the woods yet.
GBP/USD seesawed in an extensive trading range but stabilized around 1.3540s
As the North American sesión ends, the British pound advances in the day amid an improved market mood, inferred by easing tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict in Eastern Europe. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3540. Tuesday’s session witnessed a GBP/USD pair fluctuating in the tops/bottoms of the daily range.
Gold's corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40
Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Putin. XAU is in a corrective decline and could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level.
Crypto forms higher lows, begin new bull market
Bitcoin price sees bulls swallow up the entire trading range of the past eight days. Ethereum price hits $3,000 and extends the intraday bull rally above $3,100. XRP price prepares for launch to hit $1.00.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.