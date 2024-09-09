AUD/USD Price Forecast: Tests 0.6650 near the lower boundary of descending channel

- AUD/USD price tests the lower boundary of the descending channel around the level of 0.6440.
- The 14-day RSI breaks below the 50 level, confirming the ongoing bearish trend for the pair.
- The immediate barrier appears at the 50-day EMA at 0.6675 level.
AUD/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.6650 during the European hours on Monday. The daily chart analysis shows that the pair is trekking down along the lower boundary of the descending channel, suggesting the reinforcing of a bearish bias.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below the 50 level, confirming the ongoing bearish trend for the AUD/USD pair.
However, the daily chart analysis also indicates that the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned above the 50-day EMA, which is typically interpreted as a short-term bullish signal. This suggests that the recent price action is outperforming the longer-term trend.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair targets the lower boundary of the descending channel around the level of 0.6440. A break below this level could strengthen the bearish bias and lead the pair to navigate the region around the throwback support at 0.6575.
In terms of resistance, the immediate barrier appears at the 50-day EMA at 0.6675 level, followed by the nine-day EMA at 0.6715 level. A breakthrough above the latter could weaken the bearish bias and support the AUD/USD pair to test the upper boundary of the descending channel around the 0.6750 level.
A breach above the descending channel could extend the upside and lead the pair to explore the region around its seven-month high of 0.6798, reached on July 11.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.32%
|0.32%
|0.79%
|0.03%
|0.23%
|0.65%
|0.43%
|EUR
|-0.32%
|-0.05%
|0.52%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|0.34%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.32%
|0.05%
|0.43%
|-0.23%
|-0.08%
|0.37%
|0.15%
|JPY
|-0.79%
|-0.52%
|-0.43%
|-0.75%
|-0.53%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.28%
|0.23%
|0.75%
|0.25%
|0.60%
|0.57%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.53%
|-0.25%
|0.46%
|0.20%
|NZD
|-0.65%
|-0.34%
|-0.37%
|0.15%
|-0.60%
|-0.46%
|-0.22%
|CHF
|-0.43%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.15%
|-0.57%
|-0.20%
|0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
