AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases weekly support line, 200-HMA amid downbeat sentiment

- AUD/USD fails to respect highly positive Aussie employment report as risk dwindles.
- One-week-old horizontal support can add to the downside filters, 0.7340/45 becomes the key resistance.
AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.7290, down 0.10% intraday, during the early Thursday. The pair earlier bounced off an intraday low after Australia’s October month employment data offered a positive surprise. However, the risk-off mood recalled the sellers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears joined the Brexit jitters and the angst against China’s stand in Hong Kong.
Read: S&P 500 Futures wobble near one-week low amid fresh risk negatives
Technically, sellers attack an upward sloping trend line from November 13, as well as 200-HMA.
Considering the risk-off mood joining the bearish MACD, the quote is likely to stay tilted towards the south, by breaking immediate supports around 0.7290/85.
Following that, an area including the last Thursday’s high and the previous day’s low near 0.7270 can entertain the traders ahead of directing them towards 0.7220.
Meanwhile, 0.7300 round-figures and the recent high around 0.7330 can probe the quote’s short-term bounce ahead of highlighting the 0.7340/45 area comprising the highs marked since mid-September.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7293
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7301
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.719
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7332
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7295
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
