AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases weekly support line, 200-HMA amid downbeat sentiment

AUD/USD fails to respect highly positive Aussie employment report as risk dwindles.

One-week-old horizontal support can add to the downside filters, 0.7340/45 becomes the key resistance.

AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.7290, down 0.10% intraday, during the early Thursday. The pair earlier bounced off an intraday low after Australia’s October month employment data offered a positive surprise. However, the risk-off mood recalled the sellers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears joined the Brexit jitters and the angst against China’s stand in Hong Kong.

Technically, sellers attack an upward sloping trend line from November 13, as well as 200-HMA.

Considering the risk-off mood joining the bearish MACD, the quote is likely to stay tilted towards the south, by breaking immediate supports around 0.7290/85.

Following that, an area including the last Thursday’s high and the previous day’s low near 0.7270 can entertain the traders ahead of directing them towards 0.7220.

Meanwhile, 0.7300 round-figures and the recent high around 0.7330 can probe the quote’s short-term bounce ahead of highlighting the 0.7340/45 area comprising the highs marked since mid-September.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish