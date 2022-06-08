- The 50- and 200-EMAs have turned sideways therefore a rangebound move cannot be ruled out.
- A Symmetrical Triangle formation signals a slippage in standard deviation, followed by an expansion in the same.
- Investors should brace for a rangebound move as the RSI (14) has shifted into a 40.00-60.00 range.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 0.7187-0.7200. The unavailability of any potential trigger has turned the asset sideways. This week, the asset has auctioned in a range of 0.7157-0.7240, and a similar movement is expected further amid volatility contraction.
On an hourly scale, the asset is trading in a Symmetrical Triangle pattern that signals a slippage in volatility, followed by a breakout in the same. The ascending trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from June 2 low at 0.7140 while the downward sloping trendline is plotted from Friday’s high at 0.7283.
The 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.720 and 0.7187 respectively have turned flat, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a 40.00-60.00 range, which bolsters the odds of a rangebound move ahead.
Should the asset oversteps June’s high at 0.7283, it will trigger the upside break of a Symmetrical Triangle, which will infuse fresh blood into the aussie bulls for an upside move towards the April 19 low at 0.7343, followed by the round-level resistance at 0.7400.
Alternatively, aussie bulls can lose their grip if the asset drops below June 2 low at 0.7140, which will drag the asset towards May 26 high at 0.7110. Breach of the latter will expose the asset to more downside towards May 18 high at 0.7048.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.719
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7234
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.709
|Daily SMA50
|0.7217
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7248
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7283
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.736
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
