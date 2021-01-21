AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stretches Aussie Unemployment-led gains towards 0.7800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays bid near weekly top amid broad market optimism, upbeat Australia employment data.
  • Two-week-old resistance line lures buyers, 200-bar SMA joins late-December, early-January levels to challenge bears.

AUD/USD keeps Australia employment report-backed upside momentum while taking the bids near 0.7772, up 0.31% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote refreshes the weekly top.

Considering the bullish MACD and sustained trading above 0.7640/45 support confluence, comprising December 27 top, January 04 low and 200-bar SMA, favor AUD/USD buyers. Also favoring the upside momentum could be the Aussie jobs report and Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House as the 46th US President.

Read: AUD/USD: Muted reaction to bigger-than-expected drop in Aussie Unemployment Rate

As a result, the latest upside momentum eyes a downward sloping trend line from January 06, at 0.7800 now, ahead of probing the monthly top near 0.7820.

During the quote’s further rise past-0.7820, March 2018 peak surrounding 0.7920 will be the key.

Alternatively, a weekly support line near 0.7710 can probe the counter-trend traders ahead of highlighting 0.7645/40 support area.

However, a daily closing below 0.7640 will be enough to recall the late-December lows near 0.7460.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7775
Today Daily Change 27 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.35%
Today daily open 0.7748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7703
Daily SMA50 0.7535
Daily SMA100 0.7355
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7762
Previous Daily Low 0.7691
Previous Weekly High 0.7806
Previous Weekly Low 0.7665
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7718
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7663
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7634
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7776
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

Australia's upbeat jobs data impresses the AUD bulls, driving AUD/USD towards 0.7800. Australia's jobless rate ticked lower to 6.6% in December to hit the lowest level since April. Stimulus hopes-driven risk-on mood and broad US dollar weakness also underpin the spot. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD takes out key resistance and eyes fresh highs

GBP/USD takes out key resistance and eyes fresh highs

GBP/USD bulls in control, taking on the higher bound grounds. The pound is higher by some 0.22% on the day so far after it rallied as far as 1.3718 overnight. US dollar on the back foot as investors rule out UK negative rates.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold trades near $1,870 in Asia, having jumped 1.7% on Wednesday. Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. 

Gold news

USD/JPY keeps range around 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY keeps range around 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY holds its range around 103.50, as markets ignore the BOJ's downgrade to its economic assessment. The BOJ kept its monetary policy steady, as expected. Amid the upbeat market mood, the spot remains undermined by broad-based US dollar weakness. 

USD/JPY News

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures