AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stretches Aussie Unemployment-led gains towards 0.7800

- AUD/USD stays bid near weekly top amid broad market optimism, upbeat Australia employment data.
- Two-week-old resistance line lures buyers, 200-bar SMA joins late-December, early-January levels to challenge bears.
AUD/USD keeps Australia employment report-backed upside momentum while taking the bids near 0.7772, up 0.31% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote refreshes the weekly top.
Considering the bullish MACD and sustained trading above 0.7640/45 support confluence, comprising December 27 top, January 04 low and 200-bar SMA, favor AUD/USD buyers. Also favoring the upside momentum could be the Aussie jobs report and Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House as the 46th US President.
Read: AUD/USD: Muted reaction to bigger-than-expected drop in Aussie Unemployment Rate
As a result, the latest upside momentum eyes a downward sloping trend line from January 06, at 0.7800 now, ahead of probing the monthly top near 0.7820.
During the quote’s further rise past-0.7820, March 2018 peak surrounding 0.7920 will be the key.
Alternatively, a weekly support line near 0.7710 can probe the counter-trend traders ahead of highlighting 0.7645/40 support area.
However, a daily closing below 0.7640 will be enough to recall the late-December lows near 0.7460.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7775
|Today Daily Change
|27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|0.7748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7703
|Daily SMA50
|0.7535
|Daily SMA100
|0.7355
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7691
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7718
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7847
