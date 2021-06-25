AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 200-HMA

- AUD/USD remains firmer inside a choppy range below 0.7600.
- Upbeat Momentum line, sustained break of 200-HMA favor buyers.
- Weekly horizontal line, immediate rising trend line add to the downside filters.
AUD/USD stays high around the intraday peak of 0.7595, up 0.12% on a day, while heading into Friday’s European session. Even so, the Aussie pair’s sustained break of 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful amid an upward sloping Momentum line.
That said, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of June 16–18 downside, around the 0.7600 threshold, guards immediate upside before June 17 top near 0.7650.
It should, however, be noted that a clear upside beyond 0.7650 will aim for the previous month’s low near 0.7675-80.
On the contrary, a downside break of 200-HMA level of 0.7584 may take rest near one-week-old horizontal support surrounding 0.7565-60.
Also acting as important support is an upward sloping trend line from Monday, around 0.7535, a break of which will confirm the AUD/USD sellers’ entry targeting the monthly low of 0.7477.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7666
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7721
|Daily SMA200
|0.756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7564
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7596
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
