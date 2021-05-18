AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-HMA inside immediate rising wedge

- AUD/USD eases from one-week top, stays mildly bid.
- Overbought RSI, bearish chart pattern keep stop buyers.
- Sellers need clear break of 0.7750 for fresh entry.
AUD/USD fades the post-RBA minutes run-up while retesting the 200-HMA level near 0.7785, up 0.31% intraday, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the RSI line’s pullback from the overbought area inside a short-term rising wedge bearish formation.
That said, the pair’s further weakness needs a downside break of 0.7785 before directing AUD/USD sellers towards the wedge’s support line, around 0.7750.
Should the AUD/USD prices drop below 0.7750, the 0.7700 threshold can offer an intermediate halt before directing the quote towards the monthly low near 0.7675.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.7805 negates the bearish chart pattern. However, multiple tops near 0.7820 and 0.7860 could test AUD/USD bulls afterward.
In a case where the Aussie pair jumps above 0.7860, the monthly top near 0.7895 and the 0.7900 should return to the charts.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7789
|Today Daily Change
|24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|0.7765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7764
|Daily SMA50
|0.7714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7725
|Daily SMA200
|0.7498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7784
|Previous Daily Low
|0.773
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
