AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes minor bounce as charts signal oversold conditions

AUD/USD looks oversold as per the daily chart RSI.

The 4-hour chart RSI is reporting a bullish divergence.

The broader trend remains bearish with the pair stuck in a falling channel.

AUD/USD may witness a corrective bounce as technical charts are signaling seller exhaustion.

To start with, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print.

Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI has charted higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price. That bullish divergence indicates the bearish momentum has ebbed. The inverted hammer seen on the 4-hour chart is also echoing similar sentiments.

The spot, therefore, could challenge the 4-hour chart resistance at 0.6585. The overall bias, however, would remain bearish as long as the pair is trapped in a falling channel on the daily chart.

Also, corrective bounce to 0.6585, if any, could be short-lived, as bearish sentiment is quite strong, as indicated by Wednesday's big red marubozu candle.

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Trend: Oversold bounce

Technical levels