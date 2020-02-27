AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes minor bounce as charts signal oversold conditions

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD looks oversold as per the daily chart RSI. 
  • The 4-hour chart RSI is reporting a bullish divergence. 
  • The broader trend remains bearish with the pair stuck in a falling channel. 

AUD/USD may witness a corrective bounce as technical charts are signaling seller exhaustion. 

To start with, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print. 

Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI has charted higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price. That bullish divergence indicates the bearish momentum has ebbed. The inverted hammer seen on the 4-hour chart is also echoing similar sentiments. 

The spot, therefore, could challenge the 4-hour chart resistance at 0.6585. The overall bias, however, would remain bearish as long as the pair is trapped in a falling channel on the daily chart. 

Also, corrective bounce to 0.6585, if any, could be short-lived, as bearish sentiment is quite strong, as indicated by Wednesday's big red marubozu candle. 

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Trend: Oversold bounce

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6557
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6682
Daily SMA50 0.681
Daily SMA100 0.6822
Daily SMA200 0.6845
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6608
Previous Daily Low 0.6551
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6586
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6533
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6514
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.659
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6628
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6647

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends bounce above 0.6550 amid Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD extends bounce above 0.6550 amid Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6550 after Australia's Q4 Capex data release. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets could cap the further upside in the spot.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

USD/JPY News

WTI: Hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross

WTI: Hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross

With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $48.34 per barrel, having hit a low of $48.21 a few minutes before press time. 

Oil News

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold prices take the bids near $1,650, +0.84%, by the press time of early Thursday. With that, the bullion carries its U-turn marked on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently reversed from $1,625 and is heading towards multiple resistances around $1,659.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures