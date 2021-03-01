AUD/USD Price Analysis: Doji on 4H probes corrective pullback below 0.7800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fades recovery moves amid bearish MACD, candlestick formation.
  • Sustained trading below 100-bar SMA also favors sellers.
  • One-month-old support line restricts immediate downside, horizontal area from February 19 adds to the upside filters.

AUD/USD eases to 0.7743, fizzles the recovery moves from 0.7773, during early Monday. Even so, the quote prints 0.60% intraday gains ahead of the European session.

Although an upward sloping support line from early February triggered the quote’s bounce off a three-week-low, the pair’s inability to cross 100-bar SMA, coupled with the Doji on the four-hour (4H) chart keeps the bears hopeful.

However, the AUD/USD sellers will wait for a clear break below the stated support line, at 0.7709, also validating the downside moves with the 0.7700 threshold, before eyeing the previous month’s low near 0.7560.

During the fall, the early-February levels near 0.7650 may offer intermediate halts.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.7775 will defy the candlestick suggesting trend reversal. Though, a successful break above 100-bar SMA level of 0.7790 will add strength to the quote’s run-up.

Following that, a short-term horizontal area around 0.7855-60 can test the AUD/USD bulls ahead of directing them to the previous month’s top surrounding the 0.8000 round-figure.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7741
Today Daily Change 46 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.60%
Today daily open 0.7695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7753
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7501
Daily SMA200 0.7286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7884
Previous Daily Low 0.7692
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.781
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7564
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7822
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7949
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8015

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

