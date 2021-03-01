AUD/USD Price Analysis: Doji on 4H probes corrective pullback below 0.7800

- AUD/USD fades recovery moves amid bearish MACD, candlestick formation.
- Sustained trading below 100-bar SMA also favors sellers.
- One-month-old support line restricts immediate downside, horizontal area from February 19 adds to the upside filters.
AUD/USD eases to 0.7743, fizzles the recovery moves from 0.7773, during early Monday. Even so, the quote prints 0.60% intraday gains ahead of the European session.
Although an upward sloping support line from early February triggered the quote’s bounce off a three-week-low, the pair’s inability to cross 100-bar SMA, coupled with the Doji on the four-hour (4H) chart keeps the bears hopeful.
However, the AUD/USD sellers will wait for a clear break below the stated support line, at 0.7709, also validating the downside moves with the 0.7700 threshold, before eyeing the previous month’s low near 0.7560.
During the fall, the early-February levels near 0.7650 may offer intermediate halts.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.7775 will defy the candlestick suggesting trend reversal. Though, a successful break above 100-bar SMA level of 0.7790 will add strength to the quote’s run-up.
Following that, a short-term horizontal area around 0.7855-60 can test the AUD/USD bulls ahead of directing them to the previous month’s top surrounding the 0.8000 round-figure.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7741
|Today Daily Change
|46 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60%
|Today daily open
|0.7695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7753
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7501
|Daily SMA200
|0.7286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7884
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates recovery gains around 0.7750 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce around 0.7750 on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery help the aussie's recovery from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited.
Gold needs to crack $1757 for further recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since late 2016 amid the rout in the global bonds.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped by 1.40 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD buyers take a breather after a sharp recovery to 1.4000 in Monday's Asian trading so far. UK Chancellor Sunak is expected to offer GBP5 billion help to British businesses this week. Focus shifts to the UK/US Manufacturing PMIs.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.