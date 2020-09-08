AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls waiting to pounce on daily structure offering 1:5 R/R

Developing Story.
- The monthly chart shows that the price is now taking on a supply zone, albeit with a good percentage drop already done.
- AUD/USD bulls are lurking looking for a high probability setup for a long seeing trading opportunity.
There is something for both the bulls and the bears in a top-down analysis of AUD/USD, but the compelling price action has appeared on the daily chart from which a long bias exists.
Bulls will monitor the price action from a 4-hour time period to look for a bullish environment and higher probabilities of a successful swing-trading opportunity.
The following is a market structure analysis conducted on the monthly, weekly, daily and 4-hour time frames with an illustration of what a long entry might look like for a 1:5 risk to reward setup.
Monthly resistance
The monthly chart actually offers a bearish outlook as the price struggles in the distribution zone following months of non-stop bullish monthly closes.
A continuation of the distribution offers the potential for a short swing trade IF the daily setup doesn't evolve on the 4HR time frame.
But first, let's keep monitoring for the long, (continue reading).
Monthly Fib targets and upside bias
If bears stay in control, the various Fibonaccis highlighted offer confluence target points.
Weekly chart support target
The first weekly target is evident in the above graph. This level would be the first port of call for a short.
Weekly chart's support zones
However, given the bullish trajectory, the support targets could give rise to long entry setups.
The daily chart offers long trade setup prospects
For the meantime, bulls are waiting patiently for an opportunity in a third impulsive wave to develop for a daily chart swing trade.
4HR prospects for the third wave
The price is below the structure, so there is still some work to be done by the bulls at this juncture.
1:5 R/R swing-trade setup
As can be seen, the environment us still not quite bullish with price consolidating below the 21 4-hour EMA.
However, on a break higher and a retest of the 21 EMA, and/or support structure, bulls can look for an entry to target a 1:5 risk to reward and high probability trade.
This story will continue and price action will be monitored on the 4-hour time frame with updates along the way...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
