- AUD/USD pares intraday losses at the highest levels in 12 days.
- Sluggish RSI, MACD signals also favor pullback moves targeting previous resistance from mid-December.
- 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bulls need validation from previous monthly high to keep the reins.
AUD/USD retreats from the short-term key resistance during Monday’s Asian session as bulls take a breather after a three-day uptrend. In doing so, the Aussie pair steps back from a three-week-old horizontal resistance amid nearly overbought RSI and sluggish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting, however, that the previous week’s successful upside break of a descending trend line from November 13, close to 0.6780 by the press time, keeps the AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
Even if the quote breaks the 0.6780 support, the 200-HMA level surrounding 0.6725 acts as the last defense of the AUD/USD buyers before giving control to the Aussie pair sellers.
In that case, the Aussie pair bears could quickly aim for the previous monthly low near 0.6690.
On the contrary, a successful upside break of the three-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 0.6820-25 could propel the pair towards the previous monthly high surrounding 0.6895.
Following that, the pair’s successful trading beyond the 0.6900 round figure, as well as September’s high near 0.6920, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD bulls to aim for an August 2022 high of around 0.7135.
Overall, AUD/USD remains on the buyer’s radar but the upside room appears limited.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6814
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6645
|Daily SMA100
|0.6642
|Daily SMA200
|0.6863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
