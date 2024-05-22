AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull Flag continuation pattern probably in process of completing

- AUD/USD is probably completing a Bull Flag continuation pattern with bullish implications.
- A break above the May 16 high would validate the pattern and indicate more upside to the pattern’s price targets.
- The pair has drifted sideways into support from the bottom of a rising channel and reached a pivotal moment in its evolution.
AUD/USD is potentially forming a Bull Flag continuation pattern on the 4-hour chart. These patterns are composed of a sharp rally – the “flagpole” – followed by a rectangular consolidation – the “flag square”.
Bull Flags are a sign the uptrend is taking a pause before continuing higher. The subsequent rally can be estimated by taking the length of the flagpole and extrapolating it from the base of the consolidation higher, or a Fibonacci ratio of the length.
A break above the top of the flag square (shaded rectangle on chart below) at around the 0.6714 May 16 high, would confirm activation of the Bull Flag. Such a move would be expected to extend the uptrend up to an initial target at 0.6728, the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the flagpole. A second more optimistic price objective lies at 0.6788, the full length of the flagpole.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
The Aussie is in a rising channel and price has now pulled back to the red lower trendline of the channel. This indicates price has reached a pivotal moment – if it breaks higher it will validate the Bull Flag hypothesis and activate the patterns targets. This is the more likely outcome given the AUD/USD is in a short-term uptrend, and as the old saying goes, “the trend is your friend”.
However, a decisive break below the red trendline would invalidate the Bull Flag and bring the short-term uptrend into doubt.
A decisive break would be characterized as one that was accompanied by a long red candle that closed near its low or three red candles in a row that broke through the trendline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel near 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. During the American trading hours, comments from central bank officials and the minutes of the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD consolidates UK CPI-led gains below 1.2750
GBP/USD is consolidating the latest uptick, trading below 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair capitalized on the UK annual CPI data, which rose 2.3% in April and pushed back against bets for a BoE June rate cut, lifting the Pound Sterling.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price edges lower in Wednesday’s early European session. The cautious approach from Fed officials weighs on precious metals. Gold traders will monitor the FOMC Minutes and Fed’s Goolsbee speech.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Sticky service prices put BoE rate cuts on ice
UK price growth fell last month, with the annual headline rate falling to 2.3% from 3.2%. This is the lowest level since the summer of 2021, and was driven by a decline in the price of household energy bills.