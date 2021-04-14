AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking downside break into Jobs data

AUD/USD meets daily resistance and the focus is on the downside.

Bears can target a confluence of structure and Fibo area.

AUD/USD is on the verge of a significant downside correction as the price meets daily resistance.

Bears can target the prior resistance structure which has a confluence with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the daily impulse.

Daily chart

The daily chart shows the confluence of the 38.2% Fibo and prior resistance.

30-min chart

The 30-min chart shows meanwhile support that traders will be eyeing for a break, retest and subsequent downside correction to prior daily resistance.