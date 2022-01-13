AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye a run to 0.72 the figure

- AUD/USD on the way to the 0.72 figure according to the daily chart analysis.
- Bears will note the confluence of the 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci levels.
As per the prior day's analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye the daily chart's W-formation near 0.7235, the price is under pressure and the bears are on the verge of a break of key support.
The price action since the prior analysis has moved in on the old resistance and a break there opens risk to the 38.2% Fibonacci and the neckline of the W-formation near 0.7250:
Below there, it can be argued that there is another W-formation, depending on the broker and close of the candle. However, it is a compelling level nonetheless as it meets the 0.72 figure and a confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci level as follows:
Of course, this all depends on the direction of the greenback. Currently, it is on the back foot, but there are prospects of a correction and that could be enough to set off the Aussie bears:
The DXY index, that measures the US dollar vs the basket of major currencies, including the Aussie, could be on the verge of a run to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. This could trigger a significant correction in AUD/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rally cools, pair consolidates in 1.1450 area
EUR/USD buying hit overdrive on Wednesday, but the pace of gains has been more measured on Thursday. The pair is now consolidating in the 1.1450 area as traders assess whether the recent dollar long-squeeze is over.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold: Corrective decline complete?
Spot gold holds near its recent highs, although lacking follow-through. The bright metal trades around $1,817 a troy ounce, marginally lower for the day after peaking at $1,828.07 on Wednesday.
Ethereum must close the week above $3,300 or ETH will resume selling
ETH undoubtedly made some wild swings this week. Dropping below the $3,000 zone caused some jitter among market participants, but so far, buyers have been very supportive and responsive – but that conviction will need to be maintained.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
The data published by the US BLS on January 7 showed that NFP rose by 199,000 in December, compared to the market expectation of 400,000. The unemployment rate declined to 3.9% from 4.2% in Nov. and came in better than analysts’ estimate of 4.1%.