AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie pulling back within an uptrend

- AUD/USD has reached the bullish target for a price pattern that formed at the April 19 lows.
- It is currently correcting back but the overall uptrend suggests it will recover.
- Support from the zone around the trendline is likely to provide the springboard for a reversal higher.
AUD/USD reached a key upside target on May 16 and has retraced. The pair is in a short-term uptrend and the pull back is likely to be a temporary correction before the uptrend continues.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
AUD/USD will probably find support at the red trendline for the move up and then reverse and start moving higher again. There are no signs yet it is resuming its uptrend however.
A break above the 0.6714 high of May 16 will create a higher high and confirm a continuation of the uptrend.
The pair has now reached the target for the Measured Move pattern which formed from the April 19 lows. Measured Moves are zig-zag like patterns composed of three waves, usually labeled A, B and C. The general expectation is that wave C will reach either the same length as A or a Fibonacci 0.681 ratio of A.
Wave C has now fulfilled both these targets.
A decisive break below the red trendline would be a bearish sign and could denote a change of the short-term trend.
Decisive would be characterized as a break that was accompanied by a long red candle that closed near its low or three red candles in a row that broke through the trendline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
