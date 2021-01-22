AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie drops to 0.7750, pausing three-day rally

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD drops 0.16% on weak Aussie Retail Sales. 
  • The pair is still stuck in a two-week-long channel pattern.

AUD/USD is currently trading near 0.7750, representing a 0.16% drop on the day, having rallied for the third straight day on Thursday. 

The losses seen at press time could be associated with the dismal Aussie Retail Sales data released at 00:30 GMT, which showed consumer spending declined more than expected in December. 

However, despite the AUD's weakness, the immediate technical bias remains neutral. That's because the pair is still trapped in a channel pattern represented by trendlines connecting Jan. 6 and Jan. 14 highs and  Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 lows. 

A breakout would imply a continuation of the broader uptrend and shift risk in favor of a rally to 0.80. Alternatively, a channel breakdown would imply a bearish reversal. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7751
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.7764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7711
Daily SMA50 0.7546
Daily SMA100 0.736
Daily SMA200 0.7119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7783
Previous Daily Low 0.774
Previous Weekly High 0.7806
Previous Weekly Low 0.7665
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7757
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7742
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.772
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7699
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7785
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7827

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD falls below 0.7750 amid weaker Aussie data, USD rebound

AUD/USD falls below 0.7750 amid weaker Aussie data, USD rebound

AUD/USD drops below 0.7750, as the sellers return in a delayed reaction to the weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid the downbeat market mood also weighs down on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid renewed UK covid concerns

GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid renewed UK covid concerns

GBP/USD is off the lows but remains under pressure above 1.3700. The UK policymakers push PM Johnson for the full closure of UK borders. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid market mood. 

GBP/USD News

Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850

Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850

Gold extends previous day’s pullback to retest 50-day SMA, weekly support line. The yellow metal refreshed two-week high the previous day but failed to cross a 21-day SMA. Bearish MACD, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor sellers.

Gold news

Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000

Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000

Bitcoin has been trading inside a tightening range for the past week without a clear direction. However, in the past 24 hours, the bears have taken over and managed to push Bitcoin price below a crucial support level.

Read more

Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop

Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop

The dollar index defends key support as risk rally stalls. The greenback's broader trend remains bearish as Fed taper unlikely anytime soon. A renewed rally in US Treasury yields could complicate matters for the dollar bears.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures