AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bulls meet offers as risk-off impulse rebounds

- A descending triangle formation indicates a volatility contraction in the asset.
- Aussie bulls have failed to keep the asset above the 20-and 50EMAs.
- The downside break of the chart pattern could drag the asset below the psychological support of 0.6000.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure while attempting to test Wednesday’s high at 0.6300 in the Tokyo session. The pullback move in the asset has terminated as the risk-off impulse has rebounded amid soaring anxiety ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has recovered its morning losses.
On an hourly scale, the asset is auctioning in a descending triangle chart pattern that indicates volatility contraction followed by wider ticks and heavy volume after an explosion. The horizontal support of the chart pattern is plotted from Tuesday’s low at 0.6247. While the downward-sloping trendline is placed from Tuesday’s high at 0.6346.
The antipodean has failed to keep the asset above the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6274 and 0.6282 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range and has faced barricades while overstepping 60.00.
A downside break of Wednesday’s low at 0.6240 will drag the asset toward the round-level support at 0.6200 followed by April 2020 low at 0.5991.
On the flip side, a decisive break above October 4 high at 0.6548 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance at 0.6600. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to smash the 50-EMA at 0.6661.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6504
|Daily SMA50
|0.6741
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.7042
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6299
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6235
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
