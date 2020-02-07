AUD/USD: Potential upside to the 0.6800 area – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD could head towards the 0.6800 area in the near-term.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rapid rise over the past couple of days is deep in overbought territory and further advance is unlikely’. AUD subsequently traded between 0.6727 and 0.6765, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 0.6725/0.6775. The current sideway-trading phase appears to be on-going even though the slightly weakened underlying tone suggests a lower range of 0.6720/0.6760.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “We cautioned that ‘the month-long weak phase in AUD appears to be close to an end’. The subsequent breach of the ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.6760 confirms that Tuesday’s low of 0.6679 is a short-term bottom. The immediate risk from here is tilted to the upside towards 0.6800. At this stage, the prospect for AUD to move above 0.6800 is not high but it would continue to grow as long as 0.6695 is intact.”