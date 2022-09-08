AUD/USD plummets to near 0.6700 as RBA Lowe advocates slower pace for rate hikes ahead

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • AUD/USD has slipped sharply to near 0.6700 as RBA Lowe trims its hawkish stance on rate guidance.
  • RBA Lowe cited that consumer spending is showing resilience after remaining vulnerable.
  • A hawkish stance is expected from Fed Powell on interest rate guidance ahead.

The AUD/USD pair has plunged to near 0.6700 after surrendering the critical support of 0.6734. The asset has witnessed a vertical drop as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe has favored for slow down the pace of hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR). Also, the RBA policymaker sees resilience in consumer spending after remaining lower due to the higher inflation rate.

On Tuesday, the RBA announced a fourth consecutive 50 basis points (bps) rate hike and elevated the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.85%. Apart from that, RBA Lowe cited that the central bank sees interest rates at 3.85% and the inflation rate will top around 7%.

In the early Tokyo session, the asset witnessed a steep fall after the release of the Australian trade data. The commodity-linked currency reported a decline in monthly export data by 9.9% against an expansion of 5.1%. Also, imports have accelerated by 5.2% vs. 0.7% the prior release. The Trade Balance has trimmed dramatically to 8,733M against the expectation of 14,500M. It is worth noting that the Australian economy is highly sensitive to external trade data and a significant decline in the same is critical for the aussie bulls.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has turned sideways after a rebound move to near 109.60. The asset is expected to continue its lackluster movement further as investors are awaiting the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. As the price rise index is highly deviated from the desired rate, Fed Powell will continue its ‘hawkish’ stance on interest rates guidance. Apart from that, a third consecutive rate hike by 75 bps could be discussed for September monetary policy meeting.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6848
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 1.17
Today daily open 0.6769
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6905
Daily SMA50 0.6898
Daily SMA100 0.698
Daily SMA200 0.7119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6771
Previous Daily Low 0.6699
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6771
Previous Monthly High 0.7137
Previous Monthly Low 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.665
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6794
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6866

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB

EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB

EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength

GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year

Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year

The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts. 

Gold News

Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?

Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?

Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price. 

Read more

AAPL delivers new iPhone 14

AAPL delivers new iPhone 14

Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures