AUD/USD plummets to near 0.6700 as RBA Lowe advocates slower pace for rate hikes ahead

- AUD/USD has slipped sharply to near 0.6700 as RBA Lowe trims its hawkish stance on rate guidance.
- RBA Lowe cited that consumer spending is showing resilience after remaining vulnerable.
- A hawkish stance is expected from Fed Powell on interest rate guidance ahead.
The AUD/USD pair has plunged to near 0.6700 after surrendering the critical support of 0.6734. The asset has witnessed a vertical drop as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe has favored for slow down the pace of hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR). Also, the RBA policymaker sees resilience in consumer spending after remaining lower due to the higher inflation rate.
On Tuesday, the RBA announced a fourth consecutive 50 basis points (bps) rate hike and elevated the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.85%. Apart from that, RBA Lowe cited that the central bank sees interest rates at 3.85% and the inflation rate will top around 7%.
In the early Tokyo session, the asset witnessed a steep fall after the release of the Australian trade data. The commodity-linked currency reported a decline in monthly export data by 9.9% against an expansion of 5.1%. Also, imports have accelerated by 5.2% vs. 0.7% the prior release. The Trade Balance has trimmed dramatically to 8,733M against the expectation of 14,500M. It is worth noting that the Australian economy is highly sensitive to external trade data and a significant decline in the same is critical for the aussie bulls.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has turned sideways after a rebound move to near 109.60. The asset is expected to continue its lackluster movement further as investors are awaiting the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. As the price rise index is highly deviated from the desired rate, Fed Powell will continue its ‘hawkish’ stance on interest rates guidance. Apart from that, a third consecutive rate hike by 75 bps could be discussed for September monetary policy meeting.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|0.6769
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6905
|Daily SMA50
|0.6898
|Daily SMA100
|0.698
|Daily SMA200
|0.7119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6771
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
