AUD/USD pauses slide after release of RBA minutes, US ADP payrolls beat

- AUD/USD pauses its slide from the March 8 highs following the release of the RBA minutes.
- The minutes showed risks to the outlook as more balanced and notably did not mention discussing raising interest rates.
- US data showed a rise in payrolls commensurate with the US’s solid run of employment data.
The AUD/USD trades marginally higher in the 0.6510s midweek after pivoting and temporarily pausing its almost-month-long broad slide down from the early March 0.6660 highs.
The key event for the Australian Dollar was the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes from the March policy meeting on Tuesday.
In the minutes, a shift in language was noted by the mention that the Board had not considered the option to raise interest rates.
On monetary policy, the central thrust appeared to be that the Board agreed “it was difficult to either rule in or out future changes in cash rate,” a statement repeated several times in the minutes.
The balance of risks to the outlook had changed and were “a little more even” than previously, it was noted.
The minutes showed a shift from a slightly hawkish view to a more “neutral stance,” according to analysts at Westpac.
In the US, data out on Wednesday showed ADP Employment Change private payrolls registered a rise of 184,000 new workers starting jobs in the month of March, beating analysts’ expectations of 148,000.
The prior month was revised up from 140,000 to 155,000. The data continued the theme of a robust US labor market, which is likely to support the US Dollar (USD) going forward.
Other data from Australia showed CoreLogic March house prices rose 0.6%, matching February’s monthly gain, while the Melbourne Institute inflation gauge eased to 3.8% YoY from 4.0% YoY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to extend its rebound
The upside momentum in the risk-linked universe lent extra legs to AUD/USD on Wednesday, lifting it well past the 0.6500 zone and above the critical 200-day SMA. The move now opens the door to extra advances in the very near term.
EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs past 1.0800
Further losses in the US Dollar sponsored the second straight session of gains in EUR/USD on Wednesday, this time largely surpassing 1.0800 the figure and poking with the key 200-day SMA.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Kucoin's BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves dip after charges from US DoJ and CFTC
Crypto exchange Kucoin's latest reserve certificates, dated March 31, show a significant decline in its reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether USD (USDT).
Is a struggling service sector a sign of progress?
A cooling in service-sector activity was on display in the March ISM Services report. The prices paid index dropped to a four-year low and the employment index stood in contraction territory for the third time in four months.