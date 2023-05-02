AUD/USD pares RBA-inspired gains below 0.6700 ahead of Australia Retail Sales, Fed

- AUD/USD stays defensive after reversing from one-week high.
- RBA’s surprise 0.25% rate hike pleased buyers before sour sentiment prods upside.
- US Dollar’s struggle to remain firmer, mainly on mixed data, push back bears.
- US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI and banking updates are extra catalysts to watch for clear directions.
AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.6650, consolidating the Reserve Bank of Australia-inspired gains by retreating from a one-week high during early Wednesday in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data/events. Additionally, fears surrounding the banking fallouts and mixed US data also weigh on the Aussie pair prices.
That said, fresh selling of PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp shares triggered banking fears across the board and put a floor under the US Dollar price, especially amid hawkish Fed bets. However, mixed US data and softer US Treasury bond yields prod the greenback buyers ahead of the key US factors up for publishing.
At its May monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to lift the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%. In doing so, the Aussie central bank officials defied market expectations of keeping the rates unchanged. Not only does the RBA announce a 0.25% rate hike but the Aussie central bank also expects further tightening of the monetary policy. That said, the RBA also revised its inflation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts in the latest policy document. Additionally, RBA Governor Philip Lowe repeated that some further tightening may be required to bring inflation back to the 2-3% target within a reasonable timeframe.
On the other hand, US Factory Orders for March improved to 0.9% versus 0.8% expected and -1.1% (revised) previous readings. Elsewhere, the US JOLTS Job Openings for the said month eased to 9.59M from 9.974M prior and 9.775M market forecasts.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury bond yields also dropped. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to cheer the risk aversion as the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies extend the previous day’s U-turn from a three-week high.
Looking forward, AUD/USD pair traders may initially pay attention to Australia Retail Sales for March, expected to print stagnant growth of 0.2% MoM, before waiting for the US ADP Employment Change for April and the ISM Services PMI for the said month. However, major attention will be given to the Federal Reserve (Fed) announcements and the banking headlines for clear guidance.
Also read: FOMC Meeting Preview: Powell to keep every door open, surprises not out of the table after RBA
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond a three-month-old descending resistance line, around 0.6720 by the press time, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6661
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6683
|Daily SMA50
|0.6692
|Daily SMA100
|0.6792
|Daily SMA200
|0.6735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD aims stability above 1.1000 as mixed Eurozone CPI supports mega rate hike from ECB
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is aiming to sustain confidently above 1.1000 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed immense selling pressure after failing to shift above the two-week-old resistance of 102.20.
GBP/USD remains under 1.2480 but above the 20-day SMA
GBP/USD ended with modest losses on Tuesday, after recovering on the back of a weaker US Dollar. The pair bottomed at 1.2435 and settled around 1.2465, slightly above the 20-day SMA. The Pound lagged amid risk aversion.
Gold bears lurking in the right hand shoulder
Gold price has rallied on the day in a parabolic move ahead of the Federal Reserve using the JOLTS disappointment as the trigger. The yellow metal jumped through the prior channel resistance and rallied from a low of $1,978 to a high of $2,019.
Balaji, former Coinbase CTO, closes $1 million bet on Bitcoin ahead of time, here’s why
Balaji Srinivasan announced closing his $1 million bet on Bitcoin (BTC) prematurely and donated $1.5 million to three organizations as a settlement. Notably, this amount is $500,000 more than required.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
The situation thus remains very difficult for central banks, further complicated by signs of weakness in the banking industry. First Republic became the third large regional bank in the US to fail, while there have been no more incidents in Europe since Credit Suisse.