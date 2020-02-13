AUD/USD mirrors commodity and EM complex of which are testing critical technical resistance

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD struggles to maintain form on coronavirus updates scare.
  • Risk hangs in the balance of coronavirus headlines and commodity complex meets a threshold. 

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6727 and between 0.6707 and 0.6745 and has been capped in its tracks from the correction from 2020 trend lows of 0.6622 20 pips north of a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the prior corrective highs. 

The coronavirus updates are making for volatility in markets and the bulls are struggling to break through resistance coming between 0.6750 and 0.6774 as the news spreads as fast as the virus itself that the latest figures in the Hubei province reported 242 new deaths and 14,840 new cases of the flu-like virus. That brings the worldwide death toll to at least 1,357 and the number of confirmed cases to more than 60,000.

DXY camping out on 99 handle 

Meanwhile, the DXY remains firm and is based on the 99 handle which is playing into the hands of the AUD bears. The US data was a slight disappointment though, with Consumer Price Index missing the mark with Headline CPI rising only 0.1% MoM, below consensus expectations at 0.2%. 

However, as analysts at TD Securities explained, strong OER and rents kept the 12m change in core prices at 2.3%, which remains consistent with the pace for the Fed's preferred core PCE measure remaining below 2%.

"All in all, the CPI report details were stronger than expected. While core inflation remained steady at 2.3% y/y, shelter prices are worth watching closely in the next few months. Meanwhile, core PCE inflation continues to run below core CPI inflation. As of December, the core PCE index was up 1.6% y/y — versus 2.3% for the core CPI." 

Subsequently, the US 10-year yields are off their worst levels of the day, trading between 1.5620% and 1.6340% which is supportive for the greenback. 

Eyes on copper, CRB & MSCI EM indexs index

Meanwhile, the commodity complex remains on a solid footing with copper and the CRB index both resting within a key resistance structure. However, failures here on a technical basis will most like lead to a sell-off in the antipodeans, especially if the US dollar can extend the upside on the 99 handle. The MSCI index is also meeting a threshold and a subsequent technical move to the downside could correlate to a bearish correction in AUD crosses also. 

US Retail Sales in focus

US Retail Sales tomorrow will be a critical data input for the DXY which could tip the balance one way or the other.  "For retail sales, as with payrolls, huge swings in unadjusted data make forecasting January especially challenging, but we anticipate a weak 0.0% reading for the key control series after a fairly strong 0.5% rise," analysts at TD Securities explained. 

AUD/USD levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6724
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.6737
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.677
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.6859
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6751
Previous Daily Low 0.6711
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6736
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6693
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6755
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6773
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6795

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD reaches 1.3069 as Sunak becomes Chancellor

GBP/USD reaches 1.3069 as Sunak becomes Chancellor

GBP/USD soared as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak said to be in favour of fiscal stimulus, taking off pressure on the BOE.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion. US CPI revised higher.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.

Read more

XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance

XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance

Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). XAU/USD is evolving in an upward channel while the market is being supported above the 1560.00 figure.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures