- AUD/USD falls sharply by more than 100 pips on US economic data.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls report almost tripled the market’s expectations for job creation.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is back at expansionary territory.
AUD/USD collapsed after US economic data on Friday showed that the labor market remains tight, and it would keep the US Federal Reserve under pressure to bring down inflation to the 2% target. That, alongside the US Dollar paring Wedneadys losses on Thursday, are the reasons for today’s price action. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at around 0.6970s.
US jobs data surprised investors, as further Fed action is expected
Wall Street opened the last trading session of the week with losses. The US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed January data that surprised investors, with Nonfarm Payrolls smashing expectations after the economy created 517K jobs in the month, exceeding estimates for the creation of just 185K jobs. Consequently, the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, while December’s figures were revised upward.
Average Hourly Earnings, sought by the US Federal Reserve as a measure of wages inflation, linked to last week’s Employment Cost Index (ECI), came in at 0.3% MoM, in line with forecasts but lower than December’s report.
All the same, the AUD/USD extended its losses, but not without putting up a fight around the 0.7000 psychological barrier. Once it gave way, the AUD/USD dropped below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6992 ad so far is eyeing the confluence of the January 19 daily low and the 50-day EMA at 0.6871.
In the bond market, US Treasury bond yields, mainly the 10-year benchmark note rate, climbed 14.5 bps to 3.54% after falling towards a monthly low of 3.334% on Thursday.
Of late, the US economic calendar revealed that S&P Global PMIs came slightly above estimates. Meanwhile, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Index, which reports the behavior of the services economy, climbed back above in expansionary territory, rising to 55.2 from 50.4 estimates and way above December’s 49.2.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.75
|Today daily open
|0.7084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7001
|Daily SMA50
|0.6848
|Daily SMA100
|0.6668
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7158
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7069
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The NFP data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.