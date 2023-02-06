AUD/USD licks its wounds below 0.6900 with eyes on RBA Interest Rate Decision, Fed’s Powell

- AUD/USD bounces off one-month low as traders brace for RBA.
- Market sentiment remains sour amid optimism towards US and mixed headlines surrounding US-China ties.
- RBA eyes fourth consecutive 0.25% rate hike, surprise invitation to Aussie buyers on 0.50% rate hike can’t be ruled out.
- Australia trade numbers, Fed Chair Powell’s speech also important for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD bounces off the 0.6860 support confluence, picking up bids to around 0.6885 during early Tuesday in Asia as trader brace for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting. Not only the key support and the pre-RBA consolidation but recent positives on the US-China might have also put a floor under the risk-barometer prices. Even so, the quote remains around the lowest levels in a month while searching for clear directions of late.
The Aussie pair refreshed its multi-day low, despite witnessing mixed data, as the US Dollar cheers receding fears of recession and the recent hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after Friday’s upbeat jobs and activity numbers from the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the quote were fears of US-China tension after the US shot down a Chinese balloon and pushed back a diplomatic visit to Beijing. However, the latest comments from US President Joe Bide appear soothing on the matter as he said, “The balloon incident does not weaken US-China relations.”
On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Biden both turned down expectations of the US recession and underpinned the US Dollar strength. The greenback also cheered sustained run-up in the US Treasury bond yields and downbeat equities as traders renew hawkish bets on the Fed after strong US data.
On the other hand, Australia’s fourth quarter (Q4) Retail Sales disappointed but monthly inflation data from TD Securities managed to put a floor under the AUD/USD price. Additionally positive for the Aussie pair were risk-positive headlines surrounding the ties between Canberra and Beijing.
Following a virtual meeting between trade ministers of Australia and China on February 6, China’s Commerce Ministry said that Australian and Chinese trade and commerce ministers conducted pragmatic and candid exchanges.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury bond yields extended the last Friday’s rebound, which in turn allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to remain firmer for the third consecutive day.
Moving on, AUD/USD traders may take clues from ANZ Commodity Price Index for January and Australian trade numbers for December ahead of the RBA Interest Rate Decision. That said, the Aussie traders are already aware of the 0.25% rate hike and hence only the hawkish guide from RBA Rate Statement and/or a 0.50% rate hike could recall the pair buyers.
Also read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No choice but to keep hiking rates
It should be noted that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also up for a speech and will be observed closely for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Failure to break the 0.6860 support confluence, comprising the 50-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-October 2022 downturn, triggered AUD/USD pair’s latest bounce. However, bearish MACD signals and a sustained closing below the three-month-old previous support line, close to 0.6930 by the press time, keep the Aussie bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6885
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55%
|Today daily open
|0.6923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7003
|Daily SMA50
|0.6851
|Daily SMA100
|0.667
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7088
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on February 7, with the Board expected to pull the trigger by another 25 basis points (bps). The RBA has been among the first to reduce the pace of tightening, opting for 25 bps hikes in October.