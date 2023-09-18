AUD/USD lacks firm intraday direction, consolidates in a range just below mid-0.6400s

- AUD/USD seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses on the first day of a new week.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD and lends support to the Aussie.
- The upside remains capped as traders keenly await the crucial FOMC policy meeting.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and remains confined in a narrow trading band during the Asian session. Spot prices currently hover just below mid-0.6400s and remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Friday.
Against the backdrop of the latest optimism over more stimulus from China, a generally positive tone around the US equity futures keeps the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) on the defensive and acts as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). The USD downtick could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting starting on Tuesday, which, in turn, is seen as another factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair.
The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off in November or December. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting presser, will be scrutinized for cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
In the meantime, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bearish bets around the buck and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline from over a six-month peak touched last week. Apart from this, speculations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might have already ended its rate-hiking cycle might further contribute to keeping a lid on the AUD/USD pair. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying in order to confirm that spot prices have bottomed out.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, leaving the AUD/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants some caution for aggressive traders heading into this week's key central bank event risk.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6444
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6429
|Daily SMA50
|0.6557
|Daily SMA100
|0.6617
|Daily SMA200
|0.6705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6474
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6425
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6455
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6363
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6509
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 on Monday
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0650 on Monday following the previous week's bearish action. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large positions. Later in the week, the US Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2400
GBP/USD gained traction and briefly rose above 1.2400 in the European session on Monday. With the cautious market mood ahead of this week's key central bank events helping the USD hold its ground, however, the pair is having a hard time gathering recovery momentum.
Gold clings to small daily gains, trades below $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly below $1,930 on Monday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.3%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments.
S&P 500 Forecast: Instacart IPO, Fed interest rate decision lead weekly calendar
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek.