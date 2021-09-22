AUD/USD keeps Fed-led losses near 0.7250 despite firmer Aussie PMIs, US data in focus

- AUD/USD remains pressured as Fed tapering jostles with upbeat Aussie PMI.
- Australia preliminary CBA PMIs for September came in better than previous readouts.
- Market sentiment dwindles after an initial positive start.
- China headlines, US PMIs will be eyed for fresh impulse, covid news regain attention.
AUD/USD holds lower ground, keeping post-Fed losses close to 0.7240 amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair ignores firmer preliminary readings of September PMIs from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). The reason could be a rethink over Fed’s tapering and rate hike plans.
Aussie CBA Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.00 to 57.3 while the Services PMI also grew above 42.9 prior to 44.9. With this, the CBA Composite PMI crossed 43.3 previous reading with 46.0 for September.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell surprised markets with his hawkish style. However, the market’s reaction was mixed as there was no clarity over when the rate hike will begin after the tapering end, expectedly in 2022.
The Fed Boss Powell not only hints at the positive conditions matching for the consolidation of the asset purchase but also signaled the start of taper as soon as the next meeting, even if on good employment data not needing too strong figures. On the other hand, Fed matched market expectations of keeping the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25% but the policymakers were divided over the hike, now expecting a lift from either 2022 or 2023 versus the previous support for 2023. It’s worth noting that the US central bank cut the 2021 growth forecast and remained unclear on when the rate will start rising after the tapering concludes.
It’s worth noting that China Communist Party’s (CCP) deal with the struggling real-estate player Evergrande and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) heavy liquidity injection adds to the risk-on mood.
Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves a third Pfizer covid vaccine shot for those above 65 with high risk, per Bloomberg news, but the news failed to get a major reaction.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, fading the day-start upside, whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to keep the upside momentum around a monthly high near 93.50.
Although the risk-on mood may help the AUD/USD prices, China headlines and US PMIs will be the key for the near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Although the monthly support line defends AUD/USD bulls around 0.7220, its failures to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-September upside, close to 0.7250, keeps sellers hopeful.
Even if the quote manages to cross the 0.7250 immediate hurdle, 50% Fibo. and a confluence of the 20-DMA and 50-DMA, respectively near 0.7290 and 0.7330, will challenge the AUD/USD buyers.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 0.7220 support will aim for the 0.7200 threshold and the 0.7150 level before direct the pair sellers towards the yearly low of 0.7105.
Overall, AUD/USD bears keep reins unless crossing 0.7330.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7333
|Daily SMA50
|0.7337
|Daily SMA100
|0.7497
|Daily SMA200
|0.7602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7221
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7377
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7262
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7245
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.