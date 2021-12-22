AUD/USD inches closer to 0.7100, focus on Aussie national cabinet meeting, US data

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low as market sentiment sours, pares the previous day’s gains.
- Aussie policymakers called snap cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron battle plan amid record jabbing and holiday season.
- Doubts over global policymakers’ assurance over virus, cautious sentiment ahead of US data weigh on the market mood.
- US GDP, CB Consumer Confidence will decorate calendar, Aussie policymakers will try to placate bears.
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.7135, down 0.27% on a day heading into the European session. The Aussie pair rallied the most in a week the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, risk appetite weakens ahead of the press conference by Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison and important US data.
With a steady increase in covid numbers and a 90% vaccination rate, Aussie policymakers called a snap cabinet meeting to discuss mask mandates and vaccine booster strategy on Wednesday. While PM Morrison is more likely to laud the world’s higher jabbing ratio, listeners are more interested in hearing about the activity restrictions during the holiday period.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden pushed for more vaccinations and sounded cautiously optimistic during Tuesday’s national address. The US leader also said, per The Hill, “I think there is still a possibility that his Build Back Better agenda can get done, despite Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition of the climate and social spending bill.” This joins with the Bloomberg news that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is up for authorizing a pair of pills from Pfizer and Merck to treat Covid-19 as soon as this week to favor risk-on mood. On the same line were the updates from the Defense One suggesting, “US army creates single vaccine effective against all covid, sars variants.”
It should, however, be noted that recently improving US inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, challenges the market bulls ahead of the key US economic data release. Furthermore, the Sino-American and the US-Russia tussles add to the bearish bias for AUD/USD prices.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped two basis points (bps) to 1.465% whereas the S&P 500 Futures decline 0.20% intraday even as the Wall Street benchmarks snapped a three-day downtrend.
Considering the cautious mood in the market, AUD/USD prices are likely to remain pressured until any major positives are announced by Australia PM Morrison or US data favors the need for easing. Among the US data, the final Q3 GDP and the CB Consumer Confidence for December are crucial to watch.
Read: Conference Board Consumer Confidence December Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism?
Technical analysis
Failures to stay beyond 100-HMA and 200-HMA, around 0.7140-45 by the press time, directs AUD/USD sellers towards 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 03-16 upside near 0.7109. Following that, the 0.7100 threshold and 61.8% Fibo. support around 0.7080 will be in focus. Meanwhile, a clear run-up beyond 0.7145 will aim for a two-week-old horizontal resistance zone surrounding 0.7180-90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7137
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.7156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.713
|Daily SMA50
|0.7291
|Daily SMA100
|0.7298
|Daily SMA200
|0.7463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7157
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7099
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.709
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1300 on USD rebound, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.1300, snapping a two-day uptrend. Cautious mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand, despite weaker yields. US inflation expectations recover ahead of GDP and Consumer Confidence data. Omicron news and Biden's speech eyed as well.
GBP/USD eases from 21-DMA amid Omicron, Q3 GDP, Brexit eyed
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3250, retreating from higher levels. Fears of Brexit and rising covid cases challenge the British government’s efforts to placate bears ahead of the UK Q3 GDP readings.
Gold clings to 100-DMA ahead of US data
Gold price is flatlined so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, hovering around the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA). The bright metal lacks a clear directional bias, in absence of fresh catalysts, as attention now turns towards the US CB Consumer Confidence data for fresh impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. However, buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an appetite for an increase in the market value of MANA.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism? Premium
December confidence expected to rise to 110.8 from 109.5. Michigan Consumer Sentiment in December was 70.4, little change since August. Inflation at 6.8% in November, Omicron continues to depress sentiment.