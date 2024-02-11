AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 amid holiday-thinned trade

The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Monday. The markets are closed in China for the Lunar New Year holidays. Amid the quiet session in Asia, traders will focus on the risk sentiment in the new week. Later this week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January will be due. At press time, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6520, losing 0.07% on the day. The revised CPI figures rose by 0.2% in December from the previous month, compared to the initial estimate of 0.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The report indicated inflation climbed in December 2022 and did not fall as previously thought. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized last week that further evidence of progress on inflation is needed before cutting rates. The January CPI data on Tuesday will be key data, which is projected to show an increase of 0.2% MoM and 3.0% YoY. The Core CPI excludes volatile food and energy prices and is estimated to show an increase of 0.3% MoM and 3.8% YoY. Fed Funds futures have priced in 107 basis points (bps) or about 1% in rate cuts for 2024, down from 158 bps less than a month ago. On the Aussie front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered more hawkish bias than the market expected. RBA governor Michele Bullock said on Friday that the board hasn’t ruled out a further increase in interest rates but neither has it ruled it in. Additionally, the concern about deflation in China weighs on sentiment, which might drag the Australian Dollar (AUD) lower and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. The market is likely to trade in light trading volume due to the Lunar New Year holidays. Apart from the release of CPI inflation data on Tuesday, investors will keep an eye on multiple Fed speakers this week. These events could give a clear direction for the AUD/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.