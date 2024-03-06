- AUD/USD surpasses key resistance levels, as Powell's testimony suggests peak interest rates.
- Soft US job data and Powell's cautious stance on rate cuts fuel optimism for AUD, highlighting a shift in Fed policy outlook.
- US ADP report and JOLTS data show job market resilience, adding a complex layer to economic evaluations.
The Australian Dollar soars against the US Dollar in the mid-North American session as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies at the US Senate and opens the door for rate cuts later in the year. That and “soft” jobs data underpins the AUD/USD above a key resistance level and trades at 0.6573, up more than 1%.
AUD/USD conquers key technical confluence of 100 and 200-DMAs, amid soft US data and Powell comments
In his testimony before the US Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates had reached their peak and suggested that it would be premature to consider reducing rates in the near future. He expressed confidence in the progress towards achieving the Fed's inflation target of 2%.
In the Q&A session, Chair Powell emphasized that any future rate cuts would be data-dependent, underscoring the importance of precise monetary policy adjustments over rapid rate reductions. He noted that inflation is on a downward trend and conveyed optimism about the economy, stating there is no imminent risk of recession in the near term.
On the data front, the February US ADP National Employment Report revealed that private companies added 140,000 jobs, falling short of the anticipated 150,000 hires but still surpassing the 111,000 job increase reported in January. Recently, the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for January reported 8.863 million job openings, which did not meet expectations and was slightly below the previous month's figures of 8.9 million and 8.889 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD traders will consider the Australian Balance of Trade and Chinese economic data. On the US front, traders are eyeing the Initial Jobless Claims report, the Balance of Trade, and the testimony of Fed Chair Powell at the US House of Representatives.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD bounced off the week's lows and reclaimed the 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at around 0.6560/61, extending its gains toward 0.6581. Despite that, buyers failed to conquer the 50-DMA at 0.6591, which could open the door for a pullback. A breach of the latter will expose 0.6600. On the other hand, if sellers stepped in and pushed the price below 0.6560, that could pave the way to challenge 0.6500, ahead of the March 5 swing low of 0.6477.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09
|Today daily open
|0.6505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6523
|Daily SMA50
|0.6597
|Daily SMA100
|0.6564
|Daily SMA200
|0.6562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6521
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6478
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.661
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6482
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6525
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6545
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6569
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to consolidate the breakout of 0.6500
AUD/USD left behind two daily pullbacks in a row and managed to regain upside traction and not only trespass the 0.6500 region but also approach the 0.6600 round level.
EUR/USD extended the recovery beyond 1.0900
EUR/USD capitalized on the intense selling pressure in the US Dollar and reclaimed the area of multi-week tops past 1.0900 the figure ahead of the key ECB interest rate decision on Thursday.
Gold flirts with $2,150 amid US Dollar broad sell-off
Gold trades in positive territory at around $2,140 and stays within a touching distance of a new record high. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4.2%, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price bottoms out as MicroStrategy raises $100 million more than initially announced
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains a key headline in the cryptocurrency community amid a budding bull market. Ahead of the April halving, BTC enthusiasts remain committed to growing their portfolio with business intelligence firm MicroStrategy doubling down on its efforts.
Fed admits it was wrong – Kind of
During the pandemic recovery, inflation reached the highest rates in 40 years, largely driven by the Federal Reserve’s excessive monetary policy. The Fed got “behind the curve” by not raising its interest rate target fast enough, even once it became apparent its own policy was to blame.