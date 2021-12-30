AUD/USD: Gravestone Doji at monthly top probe bulls below 0.7300, China PMI eyed

- AUD/USD seesaws after forming bearish candlestick near monthly high.
- Market sentiment dwindles as New Year approaches, Omicron cases rise.
- Aussie PM Morrison refrained from any major activity restrictions after snap National Cabinet Meeting.
- Key markets in Asia-Pacific are off due to New Year’s Eve, China’s official PMI for December will be eyed.
AUD/USD struggles around the monthly top, taking rounds to 0.7250-60 during early Friday morning in Asia.
The Aussie bulls again faced rejection near 0.7275 the previous day, while forming a bearish candlestick chart at the monthly top as mixed sentiment and a light calendar joins thin end-of-year liquidity conditions.
The pair’s latest performance portrayed the market’s inactive status during the final days of 2021, even as the South African covid variant named Omicron continues to hurt the sentiment with a jump in cases.
After witnessing a rally in the daily covid infections at home and abroad, the Australian Prime Minister decided to alter the definition of ‘close contact’ with the infected during the emergency National Cabinet Meeting. “We need to reset how we think about the pandemic, and how we manage ourselves and the things we need to do as governments,” said Aussie PM Morrison.
That said, Australia’s populous state New South Wales (NSW) again reports a jump in the COVID-19 figures while Victoria also prints an all-time high of 5,919 cases and seven virus-linked death per ABC News. “NSW's daily COVID-19 case tally has nearly doubled for the second time in three days, with 21,151 infections and six deaths recorded,” said ABC News.
Elsewhere, Reuters tally for the US coronavirus numbers suggests a record number of newly reported cases, based on the seven-day average, while printing above 290,000 figures for the second consecutive day. “In Europe, where almost one million people have died of coronavirus over the past 12 months, traditional concerts and firework displays that typically draw thousands of people onto the streets were canceled in most major cities, including London, Paris, Zurich, Brussels, Warsaw and Rome,” said Reuters.
Talking about data, the US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 198K versus 208K expected during the week ended on December 24. Further, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index rose past 62.0 forecast to 63.1 for December.
While portraying the market mood, the Wall Street benchmarks posted mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields consolidated the heaviest daily jump in three weeks, posted the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the firmer US data and Omicron fears underpinned the US dollar’s safe-haven demand but cautious optimism of the global policymakers joined the year-end lacklustre moves to restrict the AUD/USD moves.
Given the holiday at home, as well as the light calendar, AUD/USD prices may remain sluggish. However, China’s official PMIs for December will be important to watch. That said, the headline NBS Manufacturing PMI is expected to remain unchanged at 50.1 while Non-Manufacturing PMI may improve to 53.1 versus 52.3, which in turn can help the Aussie pair to overcome the immediate hurdle on firmer readings.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD formed “Gravestone Doji” bearish candlestick near 0.7275 key hurdles comprising monthly rising wedge’s resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December downside.
Adding to the upside filters is the 100-DMA level of 0.7290 that will act as a validation point for the further rally towards the mid-November swing high of 0.7371.
Alternatively, pullback moves can retest 38.2% Fibo. level surrounding 0.7200 but a three-month-old horizontal area near 0.7175-70 will restrict any further downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7158
|Daily SMA50
|0.7267
|Daily SMA100
|0.729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-SMA defends bulls above 1.1300
EUR/USD consolidates the heaviest daily loss in a fortnight with a choppy range above 1.1300 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to keep the bounce off 100-SMA after taking a U-turn from the monthly high on Wednesday.
GBP/USD pokes seven-week top near 1.3500 as Brexit, coronavirus battle soft yields
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3500 during Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the 10-week high the previous day. In doing so, the cable buyers pause following two consecutive days of run-up amid lackluster markets and no major catalysts, not to forget the year-end liquidity crunch.
Gold rallies back towards weekly highs at $1820 as real yields fall/inflation breakevens rise
Spot gold prices have been pressing higher in recent trade and look to be on course to test Tuesday’s $1820 highs. At current levels close just above $1815, spot gold is on course to close out the session about $13 or roughly 0.7% higher.
Bitcoin: Buy opportunity before hits $63,000
Bitcoin price has found some significant support against a make-or-break price level. A large number of new short positions was opened near the close of yesterday’s candlestick – and those new short sellers are likely feeling the pressure as Bitcoin ticks higher.
US stocks tilt upwards after strong jobless claims data
Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. he worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements.