AUD/USD gains as US jobs data points to Fed easing

AUD/USD rises to 0.6392, buoyed by weak US labor market reports

US Initial Jobless Claims hit a two-month high, fueling speculation of continued Fed policy easing.

Australian employment exceeds expectations with 35.6K jobs added in November, unemployment dips to 3.9%.

The Australian Dollar recovers some ground on Thursday against the Greenback, following the release of US jobs data. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the labor market is weakening further, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may continue to ease policy. the AUD/USD trades at 0.6392, up by 0.36%.

AUD/USD trimmed its gains after mixed US economic data

The BLS revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 7 jumped to a two-month high of 242K, exceeding estimates of 220K, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for November revealed by the same government agency showed that headline inflation in the producer side rose by 3% YoY, up from 2.4%, above forecasts of 2.6%, while Core PPI increased by 3.4% YoY, exceeding projections of 3.2%, up from 3.1%.

After the data, the American currency failing to gain traction. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck against other six currencies, remains firm at 106.79, up 15%.

During the Asian session, Australian Employment figures for November, crushed estimates of 25K, coming at 35.6K, while the Unemployment Rate, ticked lower from 4.1% to 3.9%, beneath forecasts of 4.2%.

The swaps market trimmed odds for a February rate cut to 50%, down from 70% ahead of the data. Nevertheless, the RBA adopted a mor dovish stance, saying “the Board is gaining some confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards target.”

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/USD rose sharply and print a daily high of 0.6429 following Aussie’s data, but it has trimmed its gains, as strong US PPI figures, hint that the Federal Reserve would adopt a cautious approach on reducing interest rates.

Momentum turned slightly bullish in the near-term, but overall, the trend Is tilted to the downside as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish.

If AUD/USD buyers reclaim 0.6400, the next resistance would be the 0.6500 mark. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.6568.

Conversely, if sellers stepped in and drag prices below the December 11 daily close of 0.6336, the pair might drop to 0.6300, before aiming toward October 23, 2023 swing low of 0.6270.