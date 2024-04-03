AUD/USD edges up, buoyed by Fed's rate talk and mixed US data.

Fed's data-focused rate policy, strong US job market, and services data are headwinds for the US Dollar.

Australia's services sector gains boost AUD amid global economic uncertainties.

The Aussie Dollar posted solid gains against the US Dollar on Wednesday, boosted by falling US Treasury yields and a soft US Dollar. Federal Reserve policymakers grabbed the headlines, while US economic data was mixed, with a strong ADP report but softer PMIs. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6565, posting minimal gains of 0.02% early during Thursday’s Asian session.

AUD/USD sees slight uptick as dovish Federal Reserve remarks and uneven US data fuel optimism in Forex markets

On Wednesday, the market was attentive to the remarks of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated the US central bank's readiness to cut rates, albeit with a data-dependent approach. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's statement, supporting a rate cut in the last quarter of 2024, also drew significant attention.

Lately, Adriana Kugler, one of the newest Fed Governors appointed to the board, stated that the disinflation process would continue, and that would warrant lowering rates at least three times toward the last quarter of 2024.

The Aussie Dollar also benefited from an upbeat market mood as Wall Street snapped two days of losses. US Treasury yields finished flat, a headwind for the American currency. The US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbles more than 0.50%, down to 104.22.

Elsewhere, the March ADP report revealed that private hiring increased by 184K, exceeding estimates and forecasts. In the meantime, the US S&P Global and the ISM Services PMIs, were a touch softer.

In the meantime, Aussie’s data revealed the Judo Bank Services PMI improved from 53.5 in February to 54.4 in March. The report highlighted “This is the fourth consecutive month of improvement, with the services output index increasing by 8.4 points, the largest gain in the series outside of recovery from lockdowns.”

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD shifted to a neutral-upward bias. A ‘bullish harami’ candlestick chart pattern, followed by Wednesday’s large candle breaching the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6543, could pave the way to challenge the 100-DMA at 0.6597, ahead of the 0.6600 mark. The momentum has shifted in favor of the bulls, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish and aims higher.

On the other hand, a drop below the 200-DMA could expose the 0.6500 figure.