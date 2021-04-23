AUD/USD forecast to keep the 0.7660-0.7800 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD should keep the 0.7660-0.7800 side-lined theme unchanged for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘could edge above 0.7775’. Our expectation did not materialize as AUD registered a high of 0.7765. However, the sharp sell-off in AUD during NY session that sent it to a low of 0.7692 came as a surprise. While the rapid drop appears to be a bit overdone, the weakness in AUD could test 0.7685 first before stabilizing. Resistance is at 0.7730 followed by 0.7755.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We continue to hold the same view as from Wednesday (21 Apr, spot at 0.7730). As highlighted, the current movement is viewed as the early stages of a consolidation phase and AUD is expected to trade between 0.7660 and 0.7800 for now. While the underlying tone has softened somewhat, it is too early to expect a clear break of 0.7660.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
