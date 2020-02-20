- AUD/USD fails to cheer an increase in Employment Change.
- Uncertainty surrounding China’s coronavirus, broad US dollar strength played their role previously.
- The latest numbers from Hubei follow re-revised guidelines and mark a sharp decline in infected cases.
- PBOC interest rate decision, coronavirus headlines will be the keys to watch ahead of the US data.
AUD/USD declines to 0.6678 after flashing the intra-day low of 0.6668 as Australia’s employment data disappoints Aussie traders on early Thursday.
Aussie employment data disappoints…
Australia’s January month employment data suggest the headlines Employment Change rose well beyond 10K to 13.5 whereas the Unemployment Rate also increased by 5.3% against 5.2% expected. Further details indicate that the Fulltime Employment and Part-Time Employment levels registered mixed play with the former rising from -0.3K to 46.2 while the latest declining from 29.2K to -32.7K. Additionally, Participation Rate inched up to 66.1% from 66.0% prior and expected.
Read: Breaking: Bullish Aussie Unemployment Rate back to 5.3% vs 5.2% expected, AUD slides
During Wednesday, the fourth quarter (Q4) employment data from Australia remained unchanged to 0.5% and 2.2% on QoQ and YoY respectively. However, the RBA seems to have been bullish on its employment fundamentals and hence today’s data
Risk reset, USD pullback triggered the earlier U-turn…
Having been the victim of broad US dollar strength and uncertainty surrounding China’s coronavirus, the Aussie pair pulled back during the early Asian session.
The reason could be traced from a surprise decline in coronavirus infected people from Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly disease, to 349 from 1,693 by the end of February 19. However, details suggest that the re-revised guidelines for reporting now omit the category for cases clinically diagnosed with CT scans while counting only confirmed cases.
It should also be noted that the US dollar pullback might as well be considered as a catalyst for the day-start recovery.
Even so, China’s Global Times (GT) cited the Hubei government’s inability to have the exact numbers as well as reaching to the people on-time and highlight the risk from the epidemic.
While portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields extend their previous run-up to 1.581% while stocks in Australia and Japan, as well as S&P 500 Futures, remain positive.
Looking forward, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to deliver its Interest Rate decision on 01:30 GMT. The Chinese central bank is widely expected to announce a cut to its benchmark rates following the early-week action of slashing the range of policy rates.
After PBOC’s rate decision, the US economic calendar will be awaited for fresh impulse. However, coronavirus updates will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
Unless successfully breaking below 0.6660, prices are less likely to aim for 0.6600 and early-February 2009 tops near 0.6545. As a result, buyers can look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line, at 0.6715 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6729
|Daily SMA50
|0.6838
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6664
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate
AUD/USD fails to cheer an increase in Employment Change. The pair declines to 0.6678 after flashing the intra-day low of 0.6668 as Australia’s employment data disappoints Aussie traders on early Thursday.
USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00
USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.
Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead
Gold prices decline to $1,606 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since March 2013 the previous day but failed to hold onto gains due to the overbought RSI conditions.
WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API
WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the API.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.